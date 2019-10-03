MILTON — “It was a great day for golf and we appreciate the support over 26 years,” PACFI President Logan Roush said in noting that the 26th Annual Pennsylvania Cystic Fibrosis Inc. (PACFI) Golf Classic featured 63 golfers vying for first place in four flights and raised $5K for the organization.
The first flight winners, with a score of 61 which was the best score overall, were Buck and Jim Callenberger, Dick Day, and Teresa Walker. The second flight team from Central Penn Plaster featured Ken Kurth, Randy Puterbaugh, Matt Crowl, and John Leeser with a 65. The third flight foursome of Mike Gordon, Randy Gordon, Dan Remley and Bob Beck notched a 71. Logan’s Ladies, the women’s returning flight champions from last year, included Lori and Amanda Benshoff, Susan Armstrong, and Ava Markunas, finished with a 68.
Closest to the pin winners were Jamie Spencer, Amanda Benshoff, and Jim Dugan. The Mens Longest Drive winner was Jamie Spencer and the Womens Longest Drive winner was Bonnie Meckley.
All flight winners received a $65 gift certificate and closest to the pin and longest drive winners received a $25 gift certificate.
PACFI is an independent, nonprofit, all volunteer 501©(3) organization that provides financial assistance to PA individuals and families affected by cystic fibrosis (CF) and annually funds CF researchers. Since its inception in 1985, PACFI has raised a combined total of over $1 million for aid to individuals and families and CF researchers.
