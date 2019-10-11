Weis Markets
SUNBURY — Weis Markets announced the launch of its bi-weekly Weis HealthyBites podcast, hosted by two registered dietitians to share nutritional guidance and lifestyle tips with listeners.
Weis Markets Lifestyle Initiatives Manager Beth Stark and Weis Markets Healthy Living Coordinator Kathryn Long, who both have years of radio experience, host the podcast. The goal of the podcast is to share real-life nutrition tricks and lifestyle tips that will inspire listeners to make healthful choices in the aisles of the supermarket and in their daily lives.
The Weis Markets HealthyBites podcast is available on Apple Podcasts and Google Play, or online at http://www.wkok.com/podcast/.
Susquehanna University
SELINSGROVE — Susquehanna University has named Dave Ramsaran its next provost and dean of faculty after a national search. Ramsaran has served in an interim capacity since July.
As provost, Ramsaran will serve as the chief academic officer with authority and responsibility for planning, implementing and coordinating all academic programs of the university. He will also lead the continued development of the university’s innovative educational programs and foster faculty development and scholarship.
Ramsaran joined the faculty at Susquehanna in 2000 as assistant professor in the Department of Sociology and Anthropology. He later chaired the department and became full professor of sociology in 2010. He also directed Susquehanna’s Honors Program and most recently served as associate provost for institutional effectiveness and student and faculty development.
As a professor, Ramsaran has taught courses on the principles of sociology, diversity, quantitative research methods, sociological theory, social stratification, economic sociology and Caribbean culture. He credits his upbringing in Trinidad with influencing his scholarly interest in economic development policy and its effect on people.
Prior to his tenure at Susquehanna, Ramsaran served as a lecturer in the Department of Government Sociology and Social Work at The University of The West Indies, Cave Hill Campus, Barbados. He also taught at American University, Washington, D.C.
He earned his bachelor’s and master’s degrees at The University of The West Indies — St. Augustine, and his doctorate at American University. He is also the author/co-author/editor of four books and numerous articles and scholarly presentations.
He and his wife, April, have one son, Naveen. Ramsaran is a soccer fan and enjoys cooking.
