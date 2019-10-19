MILTON — A 6.7-mile resurfacing project on Route 147 in West Chillisquaque Township, Northumberland County, continues. The project extends from Route 405 to Interstate 80.
On Monday, the contractor plans to switch the southbound lane restriction from the left (passing) lane to the right (driving) lane in order to upgrade guiderail.
The northbound lane restriction will remain the same next week for guiderail placement.
The contractor will also place rumble strips, raised pavement markings and final line painting.
Glenn O. Hawbaker is the prime contractor on this $4.8 million project.
Work is expected to be completed in early November.
