Quilts of Valor presented

BLOOMSBURG — Five area veterans were awarded Quilts of Valor in honor and recognition of their service to our country during a presentation at the Bloomsburg American Legion.
Robert Gary Johnson, of Orangeville, served in the US Air Force from 1964-1972. He served with the 4453rd Combat Crew Training Wing at Davis-Monthan Air Force Base and the 560th Tactical Fighter Squadron at Homestead AFB and Kunsan AB, Korea, during the USS Pueblo incident. Johnson served at Danang AB in Vietnam for a year as the crew chief for an F-4 Phantom fighter-bomber making sure it was ready for missions. He left the service as a staff sergeant. His quilt was pieced by Mary Carr and Linda Kashner and quilted by Rhonda Freezer.
Jeffrey Kerr, of Bloomsburg, served in the US Air Force from 1966-1971. He served as a radar operator with the 764th Radar Squadron at St. Albans, Vermont, watching for incursions of Soviet aircraft during the Cold War. Kerr was then trained on a new top secret radar and sent to Monkey Mountain near Danang, Vietnam, with the 620th Control Squadron. The radar could see aircraft and missile sites all over Southeast Asia. He was in Vietnam for two years. He left the service as a sergeant. His quilt was pieced by Mary Carr and Linda Kashner and quilted by Rhonda Freezer.
David Minnich, of Collegeville, served in the US Navy from 1965-1969. He served aboard the carrier USS Intrepid off Vietnam. On station, his job was the security and movement of combat aircraft between the hangar bay and the flight deck. His ship participated in the recovery of sailors blown overboard during explosions on the USS Forrestal. Minnich also served with the USS Saratoga at the Philadelphia Navy Yard. Working with Navy aircraft, he left the service as an airman. His quilt was pieced by Mary Carr and Linda Kashner and quilted by Rhonda Freezer.
George Flick, of Orangeville, served in the US Army Reserve from 1977-1985 and the Pa. Air National Guard from 1986-2015. He was a crane operator with the 201st RED HORSE construction squadron. He worked on various civic projects in Pennsylvania and elsewhere as well as training trips in Europe. During the Global War on Terror, Flick was deployed to Kyrgyzstan, Iraq, Afghanistan, and Qatar six months at a time primarily working on airstrips. He left the service as an E-9 chief master sergeant. His quilt was pieced and quilted by Mona Bartholomew.
David Rinehimer, of Nescopeck, served in the US Army from 1979-1987. He served with the 1st Ranger Battalion as a 90mm recoilless rifle gunner. He cross-trained with Rescue and Recovery Teams. After a year, he joined the 509th Airborne Battalion Combat Team in Vincenza, Italy, which was designated as a first reaction force if needed. This also meant training with NATO Allies especially the German Army. Rinehimer also served with the 4th Infantry Division at Fort Carson, Colorado, serving as a company communications chief. He left the service as an E-6 staff sergeant. His quilt was pieced by Linda Webster and quilted by Margie Eisenbeis.
The quilts were awarded by Bartholomew, Carr, Linda Hill, Kashner, Webster, and Jim Fiedler, members of the Columbia County Quilts of Valor.
