Classes at Evangelical
LEWISBURG — Evangelical Community Hospital will hold a series of classes through the month of September.
For the safety of participants, masking is required while inside Hospital facilities and during all learning sessions. Physical distancing and frequent handwashing or use of hand sanitizer is encouraged for participants who attend classes.
The following classes will be offered:
• Prenatal Breastfeeding: 6 to 8 a.m. Wednesday, Sept. 2, in Evangelical Community Hospital’s Apple AB Conference Rooms.
• Prepared Childbirth Class: 6 to 8 p.m. Wednesdays, Sept. 2-23, 6-8 pm, at Community Health and Wellness, 3 Hospital Drive, suites 116 and 120, Lewisburg.
• Newborn Care: 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. Mondays, Sept. 14 and 21 at Community Health and Wellness.
• Healthcare Provider CPR Class: 6 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 10, at Community Health and Wellness.
• Heartsaver First Aid, CPR, and AED Skills Check Class: 8:30 a.m. Friday, Sept. 18, at Community Health and Wellness.
• HeartCode BLS Skills Check Class: 12:30 p.m. Friday, Sept. 18, at Community Health and Wellness.
To register for classes and pay fees, call Community Health and Wellness at 570-768-3200 or visit www.evanhospital.com.
Screenings at Evangelical
LEWISBURG — Community Health and Wellness at Evangelical Community Hospital will hold a series of screenings through the month of September.
For the safety of participants, masking is required while in hospital facilities and during the screenings. Physical distancing and frequent handwashing/use of hand sanitizer is encouraged as participants move through the screening process.
The following screenings will be held:
• Skin Cancer Screen: 8:30 to 11:30 a.m. Friday, Sept. 4, at Surgical Specialists of Evangelical, 25 Lystra Rogers Drive, Lewisburg.
• Comprehensive Blood Screen: 6:30 to 11 a.m. Thursday, Sept. 10, at the Miller Center, 120 Hardwood Drive, Lewisburg. Includes lipid panel, complete blood count, and CMP. Appointments required.
• Comprehensive Blood Screen: 6:30 to 11 a.m. Tuesday, Sept. 15, 6:30-11 am, at the Miller Center for Recreation and Wellness, 120 Hardwood Drive, Lewisburg. Includes lipid panel, complete blood count and CMP.
• Skin Cancer Screen: 1 to 4 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 15, Surgical Specialists of Evangelical, 25 Lystra Rogers Drive, Lewisburg.
• Comprehensive Blood Screen: 6:30 to 11 a.m. Wednesday, Sept. 23, at the Miller Center for Recreation and Wellness, 120 Hardwood Drive, Lewisburg.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.