WILLIAMSPORT — Due to the current national situation with the coronavirus (COVID-19), Lycoming County Resource Management Services is suspending its recycling program until April 1. This date may be extended depending on how this situation develops.
This includes the countywide recycling drop offs and inbound single-stream recycling.
Recycling drop off boxes will be removed or locked at the sites. Do not leave any material at the sites, as this would be considered illegal dumping.
Recycling drop-off boxes will return after the suspension has concluded. It will take a few days for the county to return all the boxes to each site.
For more information, contact the LCRMS office through the recycling hotline at 800-736-7559.
