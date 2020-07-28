Today in history:
Five years ago: In a case that outraged animal lovers, Zimbabwean police said they were searching for Walter Palmer, an American who had shot and killed a well-known, protected lion known as Cecil during a bow hunt; Officials in later Zimbabwe said Palmer, a Minnesota dentist, had not broken the country’s hunting laws. Tom Brady’s four-game suspension for his role in using underinflated footballs during the AFC championship game was upheld by NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.