WILLIAMSPORT — In a ceremony at Scientific Assembly in Austin, Texas, the American College of Osteopathic Emergency Physicians (ACOEP) honored Gregory Frailey, DO, FACOEP, medical director, Susquehanna Regional EMS and Prehospital Services, UPMC Susquehanna, with the Robert D. Aranosian DO, FACOEP Award for Excellence in EMS.
Each year the Robert D. Aranosian, DO, FACOEP Award for Excellence in Emergency Medical Services Award is given to a member of the American College of Osteopathic Emergency Physicians or emergency medicine community who had made contributions to the field of EMS that furthered the operation, teaching, or development of the specialty through his or her actions, dedication, and deeds.
“This award is one of ACOEP’s highest honors and it gives me great pleasure to present it to Dr. Frailey,” said Robert Suter, DO, MHA, FACOEP-D, president, ACOEP. “His career is an impressive body of work, from serving as a program director to 25 years as a flight surgeon in the US Navy. He is an incredible asset to EMS and all prehospital care.”
Prior to his role with UPMC, Frailey was assistant medical director for Guthrie EMS and an emergency physician at Robert Packer Hospital in Sayre. Frailey is a graduate of the Philadelphia College of Osteopathic Medicine, and completed his internship and residency in emergency medicine at Memorial Hospital in York. He holds a certification in Homeland Security (Level V) by the American Board for Certification in Homeland Security. Prior to medical school, Frailey served as a staff paramedic, as well as a regional EMS training coordinator and EMS systems coordinator.
He remains active in prehospital care as a prehospital physician for Susquehanna Regional EMS, the regional EMS council, and PA Company 6. He is also the tactical physician with the Williamsport Bureau of Police Special Response Team and he serves as the regional medical director for the Lycoming Tioga Sullivan EMS Council. Frailey retired from the US Navy as a Naval Flight Surgeon after 25 years of service in operational medicine.
