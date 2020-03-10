TURBOTVILLE — Warrior Run High School recently recognized its students of the month for February.
Outstanding Senior
Keegan N. Jenkins, son of Carl and Nelia Jenkins, of Muncy, was named the Outstanding Senior for February.
Keegan is active in National Honor Society, Outdoor/Ski Club and varsity soccer.
In the community he is active as a volunteer coach for junior high soccer, and as a volunteer with NHS Special Education Field Day.
His hobbies include Ski Racing Club and SNT Club Soccer.
Keegan’s awards and achievements include distinguished honor roll, second-team all-league (soccer), Adam Rarig Tournament MVP (soccer) and varsity soccer team captain (two years).
He plans to attend Penn State University to major in actuarial science.
Turbotville Lions Club
Student of the Month
Noah R. Hunt, son of Jeremy and Norie LeBarron, of Muncy, was named Turbotville Lions Club Student of the Month for February.
He is involved in varsity football and wrestling.
His awards and achievements include three-time state qualifier (wrestling), All-Academic Second Team (wrestling), Warrior Run Wrestling 100 Career Wins Club; and Milton Rotary Club Student of the Month for December.
Noah plans to attend Pennsylvania College of Technology to major in accounting.
Watsontown Lions Club
Student of the Month
Ahmahd S. Keyes, son of Steven and Aliya Keyes, of Dewart, was named the Watsontown Lions Club Student of the Month for February.
He is involved in varsity football and basketball.
His community involvement includes volunteering at Dewart Community Association.
Ahmahd enjoys listing to music, lifting weights and watching movies.
He plans to attend a college or university to major in nuclear or biomedical engineering, and obtain a pilot’s license.
Milton Rotary Club
Vocational Student of the
Month
Grady J. Miller, son of Larry and Cassie Miller, of Turbotville, was named the Milton Rotary Club Vocational Student of the Month for February.
Grady is active in varsity wrestling.
He enjoys hunting, fishing and archery.
His awards and achievements include honor roll.
Grady’s future plans are undecided. He would like to enter the job force.
