SUNBURY — Charges filed against a 19-year-old Trevorton man accused of causing serious injuries to a 3-year-old girl have been bound over for court.
The charges filed against Jahrid Burgess were reportedly bound over for court during a preliminary hearing held Friday before District Judge John Gembic. The hearing took place at the Northumberland County Courthouse due to security concerns.
Gembic also increased Burgess’ bail from $200,000 to $500,000.
Burgess was charged with aggravated assault (three counts), strangulation, simple assault, endangering the welfare of a child and recklessly endangering another person as the result of an alleged series of incidents which occurred earlier this month at 725 W. Shamokin St., Zerbe Township.
Troopers said EMS personnel were called to the address after receiving reports of a 3-year-old girl — later identified as Arabella Parker — having seizures.
The girl was transported to Geisinger Medical Center, Danville, where police said she was diagnosed with a brain injury, multiple broken ribs, bleeding and multiple bruisers on her face. She was first given a 10% chance of survival.
Parker’s mother, 23-year-old Samantha Delcamp was charged this week with felony charges of endangering the welfare of children, obstruction of a child abuse case and hindering apprehension for prosecution. She is also facing a misdemeanor count of making false reports to law enforcement.
According to police, Delcamp did nothing to stop Burgess as he assaulted the child, which led to parker having seizures.
She is also accused of making numerous false statement regarding the validity of the incident in an effort to hinder the apprehension and prosecution of Burgess.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.