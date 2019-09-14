Pennsylvania College of Technology
WILLIAMSPORT — Christine L. Eckenrod has been appointed to lead the radiography program at Pennsylvania College of Technology, effective Sept. 3.
She brings to the position more than 30 years of experience in the medical imaging field. Before joining Penn College, she was the radiography program director at JFK Muhlenberg Snyder School of Radiography in New Jersey, where she also served as a radiography instructor.
Prior to that, she taught continuing education for 13 years at MTMI Inc. in Milwaukee. She continues to teach continuing education as an adjunct instructor for the Division of Continuing Studies at Mercer County Community College.
She has been a CT/X-ray technologist for Altoona Hospital and a CT/MRI technologist for Alliance Imaging Inc. and 611 MRI and CT.
Eckenrod holds a Master of Science in instructional technology from Bloomsburg University, a bachelor’s degree in medical imaging from Mount Aloysius College and a certificate in radiologic technology from Altoona Hospital School of Radiography. She is originally from Altoona, where she graduated from Altoona High School in 1984.
She is a registered radiologic technologist and a member of the American Society of Radiologic Technologists, the Pennsylvania Society of Radiologic Technologists and the New Jersey Society of Radiologic Technologists. She is secretary for New Jersey Educators of Radiologic Imaging.
MePush
MILTON — MePush will kick off Cyber Security Awareness Month by holding a free seminar for the business community from 8 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 3, at the Central PA Chamber of Commerce, 30 Lawton Lane, Milton.
Presenters will include: John Britton, security operations center manager with Corvid Cyberdefense; Michael Frauenhoffer, security consultant; Jared Sholley, of the Sholley Agency; Jordan Snook, cyber security manager with MePush; Jeffrey Miller of Jeffrey M. Miller Consultancy; and Art Ocain, MePush COO.
RSVPs are required and can be completed online at MePush.com/2019-cybersec-symposium/.
I3POS
MILTON — Central PA Chamber of Commerce members could receive as much as 50% savings on Point-Of-Sales (POS) and smart terminal systems through a program being offered by I3POS.
The Affinity Program, by I3POS, provides a member-only discount program on electronic payment processing solutions and business automation technologies, not to mention the free placement of payment processing terminals and mobile payment devices for member merchants.
In addition, I3POS will organize, sponsor and conduct ongoing product and education symposiums designed to help members more effectively run the day-to-day operations of their business using this technology.
For more information, contact Glenn Folio at glenn@rupractical.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.