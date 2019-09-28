MILTON — Milton police on Friday charged Steven Darnell Duncan Jr., 18, of 83 Showers Road, Milton, with three felony counts of robbery and related charges following allegations he robbed someone of $460 at a recent Milton Area High School football game.
The alleged incident took place at 9:20 p.m. Aug. 30, near the end of the Milton-Warrior Run game, at Alumni Field on the campus of Milton Area High School.
Duncan and two juveniles allegedly circled the victim at the far end of the track near the concession stand, according to court papers filed by Officer Daniel Zettlemoyer II. One of the teens, and Duncan, allegedly ordered the victim to hand over his money or they would physically assault him. A threat was also made to take the victim’s phone.
The victim allegedly passed the money off to a friend, who then passed it to another friend, who returned the money because of the threat of violence.
Police said Duncan and a teen took the money. Police said multiple attempts were made to interview Duncan, however he never showed up for interviews.
He is jailed in Northumberland County in lieu of $80,000 bail. Charges include felony counts of conspiracy-robbery, criminal attempt-robbery and conspiracy-robbery, as well as misdemeanor counts of conspiracy-theft by unlawful taking, criminal attempt-theft by unlawful taking, conspiracy-theft by unlawful taking, corruption of minors (two counts), terroristic threats and conspiracy-terroristic threats.
A preliminary hearing is scheduled for 9:30 a.m. Oct. 9 before District Judge Michael Diehl, Milton.
