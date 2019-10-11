Owl presentation
LEWISBURG — Jon Beam will present “Owls of PA” during a Seven Mountains Audubon meeting to be held at 7:30 p.m. Wednesday at the Kelly Township Supervisors Building, 551 Zeigler Road, Lewisburg.
Beam was a naturalist at Montour Preserve for 24 years, and now serves as assistant director of the Montour Area Recreational Commission, offering educational programs about the natural world.
Seven Mountains Audubon offers a local birding field trip on the first Saturday of each month. Those participating should meet at the far north end of the Lewisburg Weis parking lot at 7:30 a.m.
Rowe to host open house
MIFFLINBURG — Rep. David H. Rowe (R-85) will host an open house from 3 to 7 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 16, at his Mifflinburg district office, 343 Chestnut St., suite 1, Mifflinburg.
The office can be reached via phone at 570-966-0052. The number for his Harrisburg office is 717-787-5452.
