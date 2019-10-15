WATSONTOWN — A free Veterans Breakfast will be served from 8 to 11 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 9, at First Lutheran Church, 400 Main St., Watsontown.
The menu will include pancakes, sausage, scrambled eggs, fruit and juice.
The breakfast is being offered free to veterans and their guests.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.