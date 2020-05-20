TURBOTVILLE — The plans are in place for the Warrior Run High School’s commencement ceremony.
During Monday’s school board meeting, held online via Zoom, Principal Marc Walter outlined the format for the Friday, June 5, commencement ceremony.
“(The seniors) are disappointed we can’t do more,” he noted. “But they are happy we are doing more than virtual.”
On June 5, students will drive their cars to the parking lot to the rear of the middle school. The commencement speakers will address their classmates from the rear of the school. The speeches will be streamed on Facebook live.
After the speeches are complete, Walter said class members will drive their cars to the football stadium to receive their diplomas in a drive-thru procession.
In other business Monday, the board:
• Recognized the following retirees: Dolly Anderson, second-grade teacher; Lois Barrows, middle school head cook; and Mary Knopp, elementary secretary.
• Accepted a resignation from Leighanne Crawford, varsity cheerleading coach.
• Approved the following teacher transfers: Catrina Russell, from middle school learning support to second grade; Brett Stamm, from seventh grade math to middle school learning support; Jennifer Walter, from high school learning support to middle school learning support; Kara Tucker, from middle school learning support to elementary learning support; Nicole Watson, from elementary learning support to high school learning support; Matt Watts, from middle school art to seventh grade ELA/middle school art; Heather Weller, from high school math to to seventh grade math; and Tricia Thomas from fifth grade ELA/science to second grade.
Denallen Beachel, a third-grade student, was named Elementary Citizen of the Month. He led the Pledge of Allegiance during the meeting.
Board member Linda Shupp was absent from the meeting.
The board met in an executive session at the conclusion of the meeting.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.