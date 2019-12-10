LEWISBURG — Dialogue between East Buffalo Township (EBT) and Lewisburg Borough has continued.
Char Gray, EBT supervisor chair, said the two municipalities have been in communication regarding the Buffalo Valley Regional Police Department (BVRPD).
“We sent them a letter, they sent us a letter, we sent them a letter back,” Gray said. “It’s been back and forth but at least they are dialoguing.”
It was noted at the BVRPD commission meeting last month that attorneys were in discussion over an ongoing dispute between the BVRPD partners. Lewisburg Borough has gone to court for a declaratory judgement over funding and appropriation issues in the agreement (IGA) which formed the regional department. EBT and the police commission were named as defendants.
The regular meeting of EBT supervisors, routinely on the second Monday of the month, was postponed to 5:30 Monday at the EBT Municipal Building 589 Fairground Road, Lewisburg. Gray noted the change of the monthly meeting was advertised and was because Supervisor Jim Murphy was unable to attend.
“We were going to be talking about the fire (company) IGA and doing a vote on that, some (Buffalo Valley Recreation Authority) stuff and talking about the police budget changes,” Gray said. “We just wanted to make sure everbody was there.”
A sign announcing the postponement was posted on the door and it was noted on the township website.
