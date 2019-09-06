Union County
State Police At Milton DUI
• 9:55 p.m. Aug. 30 at North Water and St. John streets
Jose Navarro-Fernandez, 47, of Williamsport, was arrested for driving under the influence, troopers reported.
2-vehicle crash
• 4:59 p.m. Aug. 30 along Route 15, Gregg Township.
Troopers said a 2014 Toyota Corolla driven by Cassandra Sowul, 28, of Northumberland rear ended a 2001 Toyota Tacoma driven by Colton Hockensmith, 19, of Newville, as the Tacoma slowed for stopped traffic. Both drivers were belted and not injured. Sowul was cited with following too closely.
2-vehicle crash
• 7:35 a.m. Sept. 3 at Hoffa Mill Col. John Kelly roads, Kelly Township.
In heavy fog conditions, troopers said a 2008 Honda Civic driven by Tiffany King, 23, of Mifflinburg, failed to stop at a stop sign and struck the trailing unit of a 2013 Dodge Ram driven by Sandra Bucher, 64, of Milton. Both drivers were belted and not injured. King was cited with stop and yield signs.
1-vehicle crash
• A 2003 Ford Taurus driven by Gerald Hause, 77, of Lewisburg, went off the east side of the roadway, struck a ditch and tree. Hause, who was belted, was not injured. Troopers cited him with driving on roadways laned for traffic.
Criminal mischief
• Between 12:30 and 6:30 a.m. at 2885 Spruce Run Road, White Deer Township.
John Koch, 56, of Lewisburg, reported to troopers that someone egged his 2009 Ford F-150XLT. The incident remains under investigation.
Theft of services
• Noon July 7 at 1120 Hoffman Lane, Hartley Township.
Troopers said Jonathan Lloyd, 44, of Lewisburg, failed to pay $177 for a cabin he rented at Sunsational Family Campground.
Courthouse Deed transfers
• Cynthia Jane Haggy, Terri Ann Feaster, Angela Miriam Aikey to Mary Jane Feaster, property in Hartley Towship, $1.
• Gladys E. Fawcett to Leroy A. Hughes, Janet M. Hughes, property in Kelly Township, $217,000.
• Douglas Allen Gemberling Sr., Pearl Anne Gemberling to Cami S. Campbell, property in New Berlin, $115,000.
• Francis A. Maier, Amy E. Wilson to Jacob Fourshey, Catherine Cymone Fourshey, property in East Buffalo Township, $1.
• Albert A. Anderson to Kelly L. Ford, property in Lewisburg, $1.
• Edgewood Building Inc. to Erb trustee, property in Lewis Township quit claim, $5,000.
• Scott L. Wetzel to Eric S. Wetzel trustee, Scott L. Wetzel Family Protection Trust, property in New Berlin/Limestone Township, $1.
• Scott L. Wetzel to Eric S. Wetzel trustee, Scott L. Wetzel Family Protection Trust, property in Limestone Township, $1.
• Bradley W. Maxwell, Darla K. Maxwell, Darla H. Maxwell to Kimberly S. Maxwell, Ryan R. Maxwell, property in East Buffalo Township, $1.
• Kimberly S. Maxwell executor, Marjorie Savoye Maxwell estate to Bradley W. Maxwell, Darla H. Maxwell, property in East Buffalo Township, $1.
• Andrea J. Klinger, Terri L. Bitting to Andrew Willow, property in East Buffalo Township, $1.
• Kathleen Krushinksi executor, Michael Krushinski Jr. estate to Nadine Krushinski, property in West Buffalo Township, $1.
• Kathleen Krushinski executor, Michael Krushinski Jr. estate to Kathleen J. Krushinski, property in West Buffalo Township, $1.
• Kathleen Krushinski executor, Michael Krushinski Jr. to Terri Jo Moyer, property in West Buffalo Township, $1.
• Kathleen Krushinski executor, Michael Krushinski Jr. estate to Michael F. Krushinski, property in West Buffalo Township, $1.
• Kim F. Yarger, Carol A. Yarger to Clarence Z. Reiff, Ruth Ann Rieff, property in Lewis Township, $1.
Northumberland County
State Police At Milton 2-vehicle crash (injury)
• 2:45 p.m. Aug. 29 at Hospital Drive and Yarger Road, Kelly Township.
A 2007 Ford Focus driven by Irene Brennan, 77, of Lewisburg, pulled a 2007 Ford Focus from a stop sign and was struck by a 1998 Toyota Corolla driven by Edisanter Lo, 67, of Lewisburg. Both drivers were belted. Troopers said Brennan was transported to Geisinger Medical Center for treatment of a suspected minor injury. She was cited with stop and yield signs.
2-vehicle crash (injury)
• 7:19 a.m. Aug. 30 along Route 147, West Chillisquaque Township.
A 2011 Chevrolet Malibu driven by Janel Zeigler, 32, of Lewisburg, was stopped at a stop sign attempting to enter the lane of travel when troopers said it pulled into the path of a 2004 Mack tractor trailer driven by Brad Bailor, 30, of Middleburg. Zeigler, who was belted, was transported to Evangelical Community Hospital for treatment of a possible injury. Bailor, who was also belted, was not injured. Zeigler was cited with obedience to traffic-control devices.
1-vehicle crash
• 1:55 p.m. Aug. 30 along Interstate 180, at mile marker 9.9, Delaware Township.
A 2011 Ford Escape driven by Susan Fritz, 59, of Hughesville, lost control as it was attempting to pass another vehicle. The Escape then struck a guide rail. Fritz, who was belted and not injured, was cited by troopers with driving on roadways laned for traffic.
Snyder County
State Police At Selinsgrove DUI
• 6:54 p.m. Saturday along Troxelville Road and Sunrise Garden, Center Township.
A 2006 Honda Civic was stopped for speeding, troopers noted, when a 30-year-old Richfield man, who was not named, was found to be under the influence of alcohol. A 6-year-old Beavertown girl was seated in the rear of the vehicle, it was noted. Charges are pending blood tests, police said.
2-vehicle crash
• 1:55 p.m. Sunday along West Market Street, west of North Orange Street, Beavertown.
A 2004 Nissan Armada driven by Wayne N. Long, 38, of Middleburg, was traveling north when it went off the roadway and struck a pole, rainspout and a parked 2011 Mercury Mariner, troopers noted. Long was reportedly distracted. A pole was struck, which caused damage to a swing and window at 200 West Market Street, police added. Long and a child in the vehicle were belted and no injuries were reported. Long will be cited with driving on roadways laned for traffic.
2-vehicle crash (injuries)
• 3:54 p.m. Tuesday along Route 11, north of North Susquehanna Trail, Monroe Township.
A southbound 2007 Toyota Tacoma driven by Todd M. James, 51, of Selinsgrove, struck the rear of a 2005 Ford Taurus driven by Mandy M. Mahaffey, 37, of Sunbury, police noted. Two children, ages 13 and 11, riding in the Ford were transported by ambulance to UPMC Susquehanna, Sunbury, with possible injuries, police noted. James will be cited with driving vehicle at safe speed.
2-vehicle crash
• Noon Wednesday along Route 104, north of Pratt Lane, Franklin Township.
Troopers said a 1986 White GMC oil spreader driven by Christopher E. Crossley, 48, of Middleburg, backed into a 1996 GMC 3500HD driven by Justin T. Wright, 36, of McClure. Both vehicles were PennDOT vehicles, it was noted. No one was injured.
1-vehicle crash
• 3:21 a.m. Saturday along Produce Road at Aqueduct Road, Union Township.
A 1998 Ford Escort driven by Kathryn R. Simeonoff, 25, of Selinsgrove, was traveling north when it went out of control in a left curve, off the roadway, through a fence and into a field, troopers said. Simeonoff was belted and was not injured. The crash remains under investigation, it was noted.
Hit and run
• 12:53 p.m. Aug. 26 along Route 35, east of Health Center Road, Perry Township.
An unidentified vehicle struck a 2011 Nissan Versa and fled without providing information, troopers noted. The Versa was unoccupied at the time.
PFA violation
• 10:01 a.m. Monday along Walnut Street, Center Township.
Troopers responded to a request for a welfare check and noted the requester, Zachary Haines, 27, of Harrisburg, had committed a protection from abuse order violation. Victims included a 20-year-old woman, of Beaver Springs, and 40-year-old woman, of Beavertown.
Theft of lost/mislaid property
• 8:17 a.m. Aug. 21 at 303 Chestnut St., Center Township.
Troopers said $240 was stolen from the purse of Kelsey Gates, 26, of Lindisburg. An investigation is ongoing.
Montour County
State Police At Milton 1-vehicle crash (injury)
• 9:56 p.m. Aug. 29 along Liberty Valley Road.
A 2011 Chevrolet Cruze driven by Ashlee Canales, 27, of Danville, lost control and struck a utility pole. Troopers said Canales and passenger Christopher Maldonado, 27, of Danville, were both belted and transported to Geisinger Medical Center for treatment of injuries of unknown severity. Canales was cited with driving vehicle at safe speed.
Lycoming County
State Police At Montoursville Bureau of Liquor Control Enforcement
• June 22 at Snapper’s, 501 N. Shamokin St., Shamokin.
Troopers said the business sold, furnished ot permitted the sale of liquor or malt or brewed beverages to visibly intoxicated patrons.
• June 28 at Rauchtown Inn, 3235 Rauchtown Road, Crawford Township, Clinton County.
Troopers said the business sold or furnished liquor or malt or brewed beverages to a minor.
• Darla M. Cooley trustee, Darla M. Cooley Gessner trustee, Darla M. Cooley primary residence protection to George S. Cooley, Sally M. Dodge, property in MIfflinburg, $1.
• Bittner Irrevocable Grantor Trust, Mark I. Bittner trustee, Candice C. Pick trustee to Michael J. Koch, property in White Deer Township, $1.
• Steven C. Brungart to Anthony W. Alexander, property in Kelly Township, $1.
• Lissa Skitolsky to Kenneth Ogawam Mary McGurn, property in Lewisburg, $1.
• David J. Styers, Ruth A. Styers to Matthew A. Marlow, Megan G. Marlow, property in Mifflinburg, $1.
• William R. Long, M. Kay Long to Kaleb J. Firman, property in White deer Towqnship, $1.
• Stone Financing LLC by agent, Moreale Real Estate Services Inc. to Nicholas Tymvios, property in East Buffalo Township, $237,000.
• Beatrice F. Hess by agent, Nancy E. Karge agent to Lindsey Gee, property in White Deer Township, $1.
• Brandon E. Doan, Debra J.Doan to Debra J. Doan, property in Hartley Township, $1.
• Marilyn Crawford, Larry Pardoe, Diane M. Pardoe to Gavin T. Pardoe, propety in Kelly Township, $1.
• David Z. Sensenig, Melissa G. Sensenig to Harvey B. Sensenig, Lizzie M. Sensenig, property in Buffalo Township, $1.
• George A. Stoltzfus, Priscilla Stoltzfus to Harvey B. Sensenig, Melissa D. Sensenig, property in Limestone Townshio, $1.
• Gerald A. Roskovensky, Nancy S. Roskovensky to Annette Keister, property in Kelly Township, $1.
• Lavern Zook, Patricia D. Zook to Samuel S. Wengerd, property in Kelly Township, $1.
• Shirley L. Greenawalt to Market Street Duplex LLC, property in East Buffalo Township, $1.
