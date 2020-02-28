While it may seem like a long way off, before you know it both the trout season and the spring gobbler hunt will be underway. Dates to keep in mind are March 28 and April 11, depending upon your location, for the youth trout days; April 4 for the all ages trout opener in southeastern Pa. and April 18 for the all ages statewide trout opener. As far as turkey season goes, the youth hunt will be April 25, followed by the statewide all ages hunt which will open May 2 and continue through the 30th.
With so many outdoor opportunities on the horizon now is the time to start your preparations. Have you picked up your new fishing license yet? Does your reel need re-spooled? Are you well-stocked with hooks, spinners, dough baits, salmon eggs and other essentials? Check your fly box — is it time to tie up a few more wets, dries or nymphs? Getting things together now can save you the trouble later.
If it’s turkey hunting that’s on your mind, now is the time to be doing your preseason scouting. With the amount of daylight increasing, birds have already become more vocal, often greeting the morning sunrise with their gobbling. After last spring’s poor hatch birds will be harder to find, making scouting more important than ever.
What about the gear you stored away last hunting season? Is your camo in good condition? Do you know where your gloves and face mask are? Does your favorite box call need a new set of rubber bands? Can you find your striker, your owl hooter and those so-easy-to-lose mouth calls? Finding them now makes a lot more sense than looking for them a day or two before the season.
Have you ever patterned your shotgun? A deer hunter makes sure their rifle is sighted in so doesn’t it just make sense for a turkey hunter to pattern their shotgun? Not all shotguns pattern the same. Some may send more pellets to the right wile others to the left. Even the brand of shells you are using can make a huge difference. Why not take advantage of the next sunny afternoon to test a few different loads to see which works the best in your scattergun? Think about it — the average turkey has a head about the size of a tennis ball. Nervously bouncing around that small of a target, don’t you want to be sure about making a solid hit?
While it may seem like spring will never get here, trust me its going to come surprisingly fast. Checking your gear now can help ensure tomorrow’s enjoyment. Besides, if you find out you need something then you have a great excuse to spend some time at your local sporting goods dealer checking out the new toys and swapping stories with your friends. Not a bad plan, is it?
