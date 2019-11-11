Northumberland County
Courthouse Marriage licenses
• Kendra Cross, 34, of Shamokin, and William Donovan, 37, of Trevorton.
• Angela Rockwell, 35, of Sunbury, and Robert Jackson, 48, of Sunbury.
• Amber Alexander, 28, of Shamokin, and Chelsea Boos, 26, of Shamokin.
Deed tranfers
• Milton Borough to Milton Fire Department, property in Milton, $1.
• Matthew A. Anspach and Kathleen E. Anspach to Kathleen E. Anspach, property in West Chillisquaque Township, $1.
• Herman Harold Reynolds and Kay F. Reynolds to Stone Fortress Residential LLC, property in West Chillisquaque Township, $47,000.
• Joseph G. Storer and Joanne Storer to Home In Time LLC, property in West Chillisquaque Township, $70,000.
• Joseph D. Finan Jr. and Denise L. Finan to Denise L. Finan, property in Turbot Township, $1.
• John R. Bender and Jacqueline F. Bender to Matthew A. Anspach, property in Milton, $1.
• Robert S. Plate to Robert S. Plate and Lisa L. Dougherty, property in Milton, $1.
• Virignia E. London estate, Belinda K. Cherry co-executor, Bruce M. Foye Sr. co-executor and Beth A. Heller co-executor to Karen Clark, property in Turbot Township, $1.
• Robert W. Raup II to Mark B. Hester, property in Delaware Township, $35,000.
• Harold E. Raup Jr. and Kimberly A. Raup to Donald J. Burke, property in Turbotville, $1.
• Robert J. Osman, Loretta A. Zenyuh and John V. Zenyhu to Robert J. Osman, property in Mount Carmel, $1.
• John C. Mattis and Colleen M. Inacio to Margaret Valeiko, property in Kulpmont, $1.
• Eugene R. Bialecki and Judith E. Bialecki to Neal Zimmerman and Carrie L. Zimmerman, property in Rush Township, $35,000.
• Steven L. Lapp and Lillian S. Lapp to Amos F. Smucker and Elizabeth S. Smucker, properties in Washington and Little Mahanoy townships, $735,000.
• Robert A. Sosky and Mary C. Sosky to Michael B. Shoup and Janet E. Shoup, property in Mount Carmel, $1.
• Robert A. Roush to Angela M. Forbes, property in Sunbury, $1.
• Wells Fargo Bank NA to Cynthia D. White, property in Mount Carmel, $39,900.
• Agnes Krushinskie to Theresa J. Kuster, property in Coal Township, $38,000.
• R. Jay Geiger to Jeffrey Bradford Eltringham, property in Shamokin, $2,500.
• Joseph A. Bressi estate and Amy A. Smith individually and executrix to Matthew D. Bressi, property in Mount Carmel Township, $1.
• Douglas S. Buffington and Natalie L. Buffinton to Cole M. Hauck, property in Upper Mahanoy Township, $1.
• Sammy C. Bleistien and Sharon L. Bleistein to Sam C. Bleistein and Sharon L. Bleistein, property in Lower Augusta Township, $1.
• Jay W. Seidel and Donna R. Seidel to Priestely Townhomes LLC, property in Northumberland, $72,000.
• Richard L. Kantz to Karen Erdman, Michelle Schroder and Timothy Kantz, property in Lower Augusta Township, $1.
• Mark A. Zelinski to Outlaw Properties LLC, property in Coal Township, $1.
• Steven R. Delbo to John F. Blase Jr., property in Mount Carmel Township, $90,000.
• James E. Page and Naisha L. Page to Jeremy S. Englehardt and Kayla A. Englehardt, property in Northumberland, $1.
• Mayer Irrevocable Grantor Trust, Janice Reid Albertson trustee and Elizabeth A. Kinsley trustee to Benjamin A. Trego and Shawnee L. Trego, property in Northumberland, $99,900.
• Jonathan V. Billheim to Jesse Straub, property in Sunbury, $1.
• Mark V. Toccket and Diana L. Toccket to Koch Rentals LLC, property in Sunbury, $1.
• Matthew J. Smith, Kristen N. Tarlecki and Kristen N. Smith to Matthew J. Smith and Kristen N. Smith, property in Mount Carmel Township, $1.
• Benjamin Santos Jr. and Maylin Santos to Marcus McPherson, property in Sunbury, $1.
• Branch Banking and Trust Company to JK and L Enterprise LLC, property in Sunbury, $14,000.
• Timothy E. Witcoskie Jr. Lisa Witcoskie, Nicole Heim and Scott Heim to Timothy Witcoskie and Dorothy A. Witcoskie, property in Coal Township, $1.
• Kalterra Properties LLC to Joseph Finan Jr. and Debora Yocum, property in Coal Township, $79,900.
• Aubrey B. Tasker and Dorothy M. Tasker to Aubrey Tasker Jr., property in Shamokin, $1.
• James Wehr estate and Michael R. Wehr administrator to Michael Robert Wehr II, property in Coal Township, $20,000.
• Leslie A. Tyalor II to James B. Moore and Daniel J. Worhach, property in Coal Township, $1.
• John J. Palmer estate and Paul Palmitessa executor to Brett Firing and Lisa Firing, property in Coal Township, $1.
• Dean L. Wolfe and Bonnie D. Wolfe to Clayton R. Bartholomew III, property in Zerbe Township, $30,000.
• Tamara L. Ozlanski and Michael E. Ozlanski to James Rathosky, property in Mount Carmel, $42,594.
• John J. Korenkiewicz by agent, John J. Koncavich and Lorine Auten agent to BDL Properties LLC, property in Kulpmont, $35,000.
• Wells Fargo Bank NA to Michael Charles Dieck, property in Rush Township, $112,846.
• Joseph R. Quinn to Ryan W. Quinn, property in Coal Township, $1.
• Janice Rae Bowman to Janice Bowman Revocable Trust, Michael E. Bowman co-trustee and Cole M. Bowman co-trustee, property in Northumberland, $1.
• Evelyn W. Snyder and Daniel W. Snyder to Daniel W. Snyder, property in Upper Augusta Township, $1.
• Real Capital Group LLC too Jamila L. Elalaoui, property in Shamokin, $4,000.
• Victoria Lally and Lawrence J. Lally Jr. to Lawrence J. Lally Jr., property in Coal Township, $1.
• Herbert H. Giesen and Doris E. Geisen to Joseph J. Bartello III, property in Sunbury, $1.
• Moses L. Lapp and Elizabeth S. Lapp to Joshua L. Lapp, property in Rush Township, $1.
• Antoinette J. Bianchi estate and Mary Ann Bianchi executrix to Mary Ann Bianchi and Raymond Bianchi, property in Ralpho Township, $1.
• James F. Kessler Jr. and Cathy Ann Kessler to Shelbie Lynn Gilbert, property in Ralpho Township, $100,000.
• Timothy L. Barwick and Thomas J. Barwick to Debra L. Zarski and Charles A. Zarski, property in Shamokin, $10,000.
• Michael C. Gill to Francis Alan Deane and Anna Theresa Deane, property in Ralpho Township, $235,000.
• Joan Daniels to Robert A. Mcsurdy and Anna R. Mcsurdy, property in Kulpmont, $1.
• Anthony W. Waltz to John C. Lazeski and Anna R. Lazeski, property in Northumberland, $1.
Union County
Preliminary hearings
Formal arraignment of allegations waived or held was scheduled for Monday, Jan. 27 in Union County Court.
• Robert Heverly, 33, of Montandon, waived misdemeanor allegations of first offense DUI metabolite, first offense DUI controlled substance Schedule 1, use or possession of drug paraphernalia, endangering the welfare of children parent, guardian, other commits offense, and marijuana small amount for person use to court. Summary allegations of driving with license suspended or revoked pursuant to Section 3802/1547B1 and careless driving were also waived.
• Tyriq C. Dorman, 24, of Millmont, had a misdemeanor allegation of intentional possession of a controlled substance by person not registered held for court.
• Thomas I. Hall, 29, of Lewisburg, waived felony allegations of burglary overnight accommodations, person present, bodily injury crime and criminal trespass to court. A misdemeanor allegation of simple assault and summary counts of harassment subject other to physical contact and criminal mischief tamper with property were also waived.
Snyder County
State Police At Selinsgrove Natural death
• 5:01 p.m. Oct. 1 along Route 522, Penn Township.
Troopers reported that a 68-year-old male from Selinsgrove died of natural causes while the resident of a center.
Criminal mischief
Between 8:30 p.m. Aug. 25 and 6 p.m. Aug. 28 at Chapman Community Chapel, Port Trevorton.
Someone fled the scene after breaking the backboard of a basketball hoop. Damage is estimated at $1,687.
