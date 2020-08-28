NASCAR point standings
Cup: 1. Kevin Harvick, 1041; 2. Denny Hamlin, 907; 3. Brad Keselowski, 881; 4. Martin Truex, 845; 5. Joey Logano, 836; 6. Ryan Blaney, 818; 7. Chase Elliott, 809; 8. Aric Almirola, 740; 9. Kyle Busch, 719; 10. Kurt Busch, 700; 11. Clint Bowyer, 685; 12. Alex Bowman, 662; 13. Matt DiBenedetto, 637; 14. William Byron, 632; 15. Jimmie Johnson, 628; 16. Erik Jones, 582.
Xfinity: 1. Austin Cindric, 929; 2. Chase Briscoe, 867; 3. Noah Gragson, 832; 4. Ross Chastain, 811; 5. Justin Allgaier, 739; 6. Harrison Burton, 716; 7 . Justin Haley, 699; 8. Michael Annett, 627; 9. Brandon Jones, 626; 10. Riley Herbst, 539; 11. Ryan Sieg, 511; 12. Brandon Brown, 454.
Truck: 1. Austin Hill, 515; 2. Zane Smith, 474; 3. Brett Moffitt, 468; 4. Christian Eckes, 450; 5. Ben Rhodes, 450; 6. Sheldon Creed, 426; 7. Matt Crafton, 420; 8. Grant Enfinger, 393; 9. Tyler Ankrum, 383; 10. Todd Gilliland, 378.
