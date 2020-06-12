NASCAR point standings:
Cup
1. Kevin Harvick, 452; 2. Joey Logano, 424; 3. Chase Elliott, 405; 4. Martin Truex, 381; 5. Brad Keselowski, 380; 6. Ryan Blaney, 361; 7. Alex Bowman, 352; 8. Denny Hamlin, 335; 9. Kyle Busch, 326; 10. Kurt Busch, 318; 11. Jimmie Johnson, 301; 12. Clint Bowyer, 288; 13. Matt DiBenedetto, 278; 14. Aric Almirola, 264; 15. Erik Jones, 257; 16. William Byron, 254.
Xfinity
1. Chase Briscoe, 340; 2. Noah Gragson, 336; 3. Harrison Burton, 308; 4. Justin Allgaier, 297; 5. Ross Chastain, 295; 6. Austin Cindric, 285; 7. Justin Haley, 267; 8. Brandon Jones, 258; 9. Daniel Hemric, 222; 10. Ryan Sieg, 217; 11. Riley Herbst, 201; 12. Brandon Brown, 199.
Truck
1. Austin Hill, 163; 2. Zane Smith, 142; 3. Grant Enfinger, 132; 4. Brett Moffitt, 132; 5. Ben Rhodes, 128; 6. Christian Eckes, 125; 7. Sheldon Creed, 117; 8. Johnny Sauter, 109; 9. Derek Kraus, 107; 10. Todd Gilliland, 106.
