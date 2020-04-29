MILTON — Milton Area High School recently recognized its outstanding students from March and April.
Outstanding Seniors included Eric Baker, for March, and Leah Bergey, for April. Milton Rotary Club Students of the Month were Rylan Force, March, and Dominic Savidge, April.
Outstanding Senior
Eric Baker is the son of Doug and Beth Baker, of Milton.
He is active in National Honor Society (treasurer), Spanish Honor Society (treasurer), FBLA (treasurer), Class of 2020 (treasurer), varsity basketball and soccer and Kids Around the World mission trip to Guatemala.
His awards and recognitions include three-time varsity letter recipient (basketball, soccer), Second-Team All-Star defender (Heartland Athletic Conference, Division II), HAC-II All-Defensive Team (basketball), National Qualifier FBLA Global Business, Top Award AP Chemistry, Susquehanna Valley Section The American Chemical Society Section runner-up (Advanced High School) and Math Award.
Baker plans to attend Penn State University to major in chemical engineering.
Outstanding Senior
Bergey is the daughter of Matthew and Adrian Bergey, of Milton.
She is active in varsity track and soccer, FBLA, Outdoor Club, National Honor Society and Spanish Honor Society.
Her awards and achievements include Track MVP (three years), Offensive Player of the Year (four years), Daily Item Scholar Athlete of the Week (four years), 2018-19 Second-Team Forward (soccer), 2019-20 First-Team Forward (soccer), First-Team Hurdles (three years), placed fifth at FLBA Regionals, school records in the 100 hurdles, 300 hurdles, 4x400 relay, Math Student of the Month (2020).
Bergey plans to attend Lancaster Bible College to major in business.
Milton Rotary Club
Vocational Student of the Month
Force is the son of Dan and Devin Force, of Milton.
He is active as a Little League World Series usher, on the baseball team, basketball team (manager two years, player one), and Skills USA class president.
His awards and achievements include Youth Leadership Seminar Lions Club Award, honor roll, 2018-19 Skills USA District Champion-Employee Application Process and 2019-20 Skill USA District Champion-Employee Application Process.
Force plans to attend Lackawanna College Sunbury to major in political science and communication-criminal justice.
Milton Rotary Club
Vocational Student of the Month
Savidge is the son of Brandon and Tiffany Savidge, of Milton.
He is active in National Honor Society, Spanish Honor Society (secretary), FBLA (voting delegate), Outdoor Club, and varsity basketball (captain) and tennis.
His awards and achievements include three varsity letters (basketball), 2019-20 Homecoming king, four-time regional qualifier (FBLA), three-time state qualifier (FBLA) and national qualifier (FBLA).
Savidge plans to attend Pennsyvlania State University to major in aerospace engineering.
