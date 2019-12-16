College sports
Women’s volleyball NCAA regional final Stanford 3, Penn State 0 Saturday at Stanford
Notes:
The No. 7 Penn State women’s volleyball season came to a close Saturday with a 3-0 (25-22, 25-15, 25-17) loss to No. 3 Stanford in the NCAA Regional Final at Maples Pavilion. The Lions went 3-1 in the NCAA Tournament with wins over Princeton in the First Round, Towson in the Second Round, and Cincinnati in the Regional Semifinal. Penn State wraps up the season at 27-6 overall after competing in the NCAA Tournament for a 39th consecutive year. It and Stanford are the only two programs to compete in every NCAA Tournament, while Penn State head coach Russ Rose is the only one to lead a team in all 39 tournaments. Stanford advances to the National Semifinals in Pittsburgh, joining Baylor, Wisconsin and Minnesota as the final four teams. The Cardinal head there with a record of 28-4. The matchup featured the top two programs in the nation as far as national titles won. Stanford ranks first with eight, while Penn State has won seven. All seven titles were won during Rose’s 41 seasons with the team. He will enter the 2020 season with 1,299 career wins, 104 of which have come in the NCAA Tournament. Men’s ice hockey No. 15 Notre Dame 3, No. 7 Penn State 0 Saturday a Notre Dame
Notes:
An early overturned goal and strong goaltending from Cale Morris set the tone on Saturday night as No. 7 Penn State dropped a decision to No. 15 Notre Dame in Big Ten Conference action at Compton Family Ice Arena. The Nittany Lions drop to 13-6 on the year and 8-4 in the Big Ten with the loss while the Irish snap their seven-game winless streak and improve to 9-7-2 overall and 5-3-2-1 in conference action. Penn State remains five points up on Ohio State and Michigan State in the Big Ten standings. Women’s basketball Bloomsburg 79, Jefferson 68 Saturday at Bloomsburg
Notes:
The Huskies team took the lead for good with 6:32 to play in the first and held off a late game-push to defeat Jefferson Saturday afternoon. The Huskies improved to 4-3 on the year to close out the non-conference portion of their schedule while the Rams dropped to 4-5 on the year. Junior Emma Saxton led four double-digit point scorers for Bloomsburg with 21 while redshirt junior Meghan Corridoni posted her first career double-double for the Huskies with 13 points and 10 rebounds.
National Football League
AMERICAN CONFERENCE East W L T Pct PF PA x-New England 11 3 0 .786 372 181 x-Buffalo 10 4 0 .714 291 222 N.Y. Jets 5 9 0 .357 247 343 Miami 3 11 0 .214 241 435 South W L T Pct PF PA Houston 9 5 0 .643 341 330 Tennessee 8 6 0 .571 339 279 Indianapolis 6 7 0 .462 296 295 Jacksonville 5 9 0 .357 250 353 North W L T Pct PF PA y-Baltimore 12 2 0 .857 472 257 Pittsburgh 8 6 0 .571 269 259 Cleveland 6 8 0 .429 297 329 Cincinnati 1 13 0 .071 211 359 West W L T Pct PF PA y-Kansas City 10 4 0 .714 394 284 Oakland 6 8 0 .429 274 386 Denver 5 9 0 .357 239 284 L.A. Chargers 5 9 0 .357 299 290 NATIONAL CONFERENCE East W L T Pct PF PA Dallas 7 7 0 .500 378 288 Philadelphia 7 7 0 .500 334 328 N.Y. Giants 3 11 0 .214 283 382 Washington 3 11 0 .214 215 347 South W L T Pct PF PA y-New Orleans 10 3 0 .769 344 296 Tampa Bay 7 7 0 .500 416 398 Atlanta 5 9 0 .357 329 365 Carolina 5 9 0 .357 324 390 North W L T Pct PF PA x-Green Bay 11 3 0 .786 330 283 Minnesota 10 4 0 .714 378 259 Chicago 7 7 0 .500 256 253 Detroit 3 10 1 .250 304 373 West W L T Pct PF PA x-San Francisco 11 3 0 .786 419 258 x-Seattle 11 3 0 .786 371 345 L.A. Rams 8 6 0 .571 332 306 Arizona 4 9 1 .321 310 398 x-clinched playoff spot y-clinched division
Thursday’s Games
Baltimore 42, N.Y. Jets 21
Sunday’s Games
Kansas City 23, Denver 3 Tampa Bay 38, Detroit 17 Houston 24, Tennessee 21 N.Y. Giants 36, Miami 20 Seattle 30, Carolina 24 Green Bay 21, Chicago 13 New England 34, Cincinnati 13 Philadelphia 37, Washington 27 Arizona 38, Cleveland 24 Jacksonville 20, Oakland 16 Minnesota 39, L.A. Chargers 10 Atlanta 29, San Francisco 22 Dallas 44, L.A. Rams 21 Buffalo 17, Pittsburgh 10
Monday’s Games
Indianapolis at New Orleans, 8:15 p.m.
National Hockey League
EASTERN CONFERENCE Atlantic Division GP W L OT Pts GF GA Boston 34 21 7 6 48 115 86 Buffalo 34 16 11 7 39 107 103 Montreal 33 15 12 6 36 105 107 Toronto 34 16 14 4 36 110 109 Tampa Bay 31 16 12 3 35 110 100 Florida 32 15 12 5 35 109 108 Ottawa 33 14 17 2 30 90 103 Detroit 35 9 23 3 21 76 136 Metropolitan Division GP W L OT Pts GF GA Washington 34 24 5 5 53 125 97 N.Y. Islanders 31 22 7 2 46 92 72 Carolina 33 20 11 2 42 107 86 Pittsburgh 33 19 10 4 42 110 89 Philadelphia 33 17 11 5 39 101 99 N.Y. Rangers 32 16 12 4 36 103 101 Columbus 32 12 14 6 30 79 98 New Jersey 32 10 17 5 25 77 115 WESTERN CONFERENCE Central Division GP W L OT Pts GF GA St. Louis 34 20 8 6 46 102 93 Colorado 32 21 8 3 45 117 86 Winnipeg 33 20 11 2 42 101 91 Dallas 34 19 11 4 42 90 80 Minnesota 34 16 13 5 37 105 112 Nashville 31 14 12 5 33 102 101 Chicago 34 13 15 6 32 94 110 Pacific Division GP W L OT Pts GF GA Arizona 35 19 12 4 42 97 84 Vegas 36 18 13 5 41 109 103 Calgary 35 18 13 4 40 95 104 Edmonton 35 18 13 4 40 106 109 Vancouver 34 16 14 4 36 110 105 San Jose 35 16 17 2 34 96 122 Anaheim 33 14 15 4 32 87 97 Los Angeles 35 14 18 3 31 90 111
NOTE:
Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs.
Saturday’s Games
N.Y. Islanders 3, Buffalo 2, OT Ottawa 4, Columbus 3, OT Anaheim 4, N.Y. Rangers 3, SO Carolina 4, Calgary 0 Dallas 4, Nashville 1 Toronto 4, Edmonton 1 Minnesota 4, Philadelphia 1 Pittsburgh 5, Los Angeles 4, SO Detroit 2, Montreal 1 Washington 5, Tampa Bay 2 Boston 4, Florida 2 St. Louis 4, Chicago 3 New Jersey 2, Arizona 1 San Jose 4, Vancouver 2
Sunday’s Games
Winnipeg 7, Philadelphia 3 Chicago 5, Minnesota 3 Los Angeles 4, Detroit 2 Vegas 6, Vancouver 3
Monday’s Games
Ottawa at Florida, 7 p.m. Nashville at N.Y. Rangers, 7 p.m. Washington at Columbus, 7 p.m. Colorado at St. Louis, 8 p.m. Edmonton at Dallas, 8:30 p.m.
Tuesday’s Games
Ottawa at Tampa Bay, 7 p.m. Buffalo at Toronto, 7 p.m. Los Angeles at Boston, 7 p.m. Nashville vs. N.Y. Islanders at Nassau Veterans Memorial Coliseum, 7 p.m. Anaheim at Philadelphia, 7 p.m. Columbus at Detroit, 7:30 p.m. Carolina at Winnipeg, 8 p.m. Pittsburgh at Calgary, 9 p.m. Montreal at Vancouver, 10 p.m. Minnesota at Vegas, 10 p.m. Arizona at San Jose, 10:30 p.m.
Wednesday’s Games
Anaheim at New Jersey, 7 p.m. Colorado at Chicago, 8 p.m. Edmonton at St. Louis, 8:30 p.m.
National Basketball Association
EASTERN CONFERENCE Atlantic Division
W L Pct GB
Philadelphia 20 8 .714 — Boston 17 7 .708 1 Toronto 17 8 .680 1½ Brooklyn 14 12 .538 5 New York 6 21 .222 13½ Southeast Division W L Pct GB Miami 19 7 .731 — Orlando 12 14 .462 7 Charlotte 12 17 .414 8½ Washington 7 17 .292 11 Atlanta 6 21 .222 13½ Central Division W L Pct GB Milwaukee 24 3 .889 — Indiana 18 9 .667 6 Detroit 11 15 .423 12½ Chicago 10 18 .357 14½ Cleveland 6 20 .231 17½ WESTERN CONFERENCE Southwest Division W L Pct GB Dallas 17 8 .680 — Houston 17 9 .654 ½ San Antonio 10 15 .400 7 Memphis 9 17 .346 8½ New Orleans 6 21 .222 12 Northwest Division W L Pct GB Denver 17 8 .680 — Utah 15 11 .577 2½ Oklahoma City 11 14 .440 6 Minnesota 10 15 .400 7 Portland 10 16 .385 7½ Pacific Division W L Pct GB L.A. Lakers 24 3 .889 — L.A. Clippers 20 8 .714 4½ Sacramento 12 14 .462 11½ Phoenix 11 14 .440 12 Golden State 5 23 .179 19½
Saturday’s Games
San Antonio 121, Phoenix 119, OT Toronto 110, Brooklyn 102 Chicago 109, L.A. Clippers 106 Memphis 128, Washington 111 Miami 122, Dallas 118, OT Milwaukee 125, Cleveland 108 Denver 110, Oklahoma City 102 Detroit 115, Houston 107
Sunday’s Games
Orlando 130, New Orleans 119 Indiana 107, Charlotte 85 Brooklyn 109, Philadelphia 89 L.A. Lakers 101, Atlanta 96 Denver 111, New York 105 Sacramento 100, Golden State 79
Monday’s Games
Washington at Detroit, 7 p.m. Cleveland at Toronto, 7:30 p.m. Chicago at Oklahoma City, 8 p.m. Dallas at Milwaukee, 8 p.m. Miami at Memphis, 8 p.m. San Antonio at Houston, 8 p.m. Portland at Phoenix, 9 p.m.
Tuesday’s Games
L.A. Lakers at Indiana, 7 p.m. Sacramento at Charlotte, 7 p.m. Atlanta at New York, 7:30 p.m. Brooklyn at New Orleans, 8 p.m. Orlando at Utah, 9 p.m. Phoenix at L.A. Clippers, 10:30 p.m.
Wednesday’s Games
