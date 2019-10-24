HARRISBURG – Rep. Lynda Schlegel Culver (R-108) announced that the House of Representatives has voted to advance her bill, House Bill 1816, which would increase the maximum loan limits available to volunteer fire companies and emergency medical services through the Volunteer Loan Assistance Program (VLAP).
VLAP provides low-interest loans to volunteer fire companies and EMS agencies so they may purchase up-to-date equipment and vehicles and upgrade their facilities. Loan limits under the program have not been raised since 2013, in which time, inflation has increased by approximately 10%. This bill would increase VLAP loan limits by 10% to compensate for inflation. This fix would account for the increased cost of equipment, vehicles and facilities, allowing these volunteer first responder organizations to get the equipment and facilities they need.
“Providing these loans without accounting for the increasing cost of supplies results in the program becoming inefficient and less effective,” said Culver. “I am thankful to see this bill passed, and I look forward to seeing the positive impact it has for our volunteer first responders.”
This bill is a part of the House Republican Caucus’ “Helpers and Heroes” initiative, which is a package of bills aimed at thanking and supporting Pennsylvania’s volunteer first responders. The initiative is a response to the results of Senate Resolution 6, which established a bipartisan, bicameral commission to recommend improvements to the delivery of emergency services in Pennsylvania.
The bill was passed unanimously and now goes to the Senate for consideration.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.