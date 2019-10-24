WILLIAMSPORT — Sixteen students are serving as Presidential Student Ambassadors for the 2019-20 academic year at Pennsylvania College of Technology.
Selected for their demonstration of leadership, campus involvement, academic achievement and college pride, the student ambassadors act as liaisons between Penn College and prospective and current students and their families, guests, alumni, industry partners and friends of the college.
“Our ambassadors are a critical part of the admissions team,” said Jen M. Cullin-Hetrick, coordinator of admissions events and communications. “Not only do they provide a welcoming face, but also the student perspective for visitors to campus. When they’re not giving tours or helping our events run smoothly, they provide much-needed office support. We couldn’t be successful without their support!”
The 2019-20 Presidential Student Ambassadors are: Gabrielle R. Fries, physician assistant studies, Williamsport; Maepearl St. George, physician assistant, Pleasant Gap; Jon R. Hendrickson, software development and information management, Cowansville; Lindsey A. King, applied health studies: occupational therapy assistant concentration, Hanover; Zachary J. Kravitz, construction management, Berwyn; Drake R. Lenker, civil engineering technology, Gratz; Nathaniel H. Lyon, welding and fabrication engineering technology, Fredericksburg; Wesley S. McCray, engineering design technology, Corry; Autumn G. McCrum, baking and pastry arts, Kennesaw, Georgia; McKenna N. Myers, business administration: marketing, Northumberland; Nathan Rader-Edkin, plastics and polymer engineering technology, Williamsport; Kate M. Ruggiero, aviation maintenance technology, Easton; Travis J. Scholtz, manufacturing engineering technology, New Kensington; Elizabeth Wellar, applied health studies: occupational therapy assistant concentration, Bellefonte; Danielle R. Wesneski, applied management, Williamsport; and Sophia G. Wiest, entrepreneurial innovation, Butler.
Three of the students previously earned associate degrees: Rader-Edkin in business management, Scholtz in metal fabrication technology, and Wesneski in baking and pastry arts.
