Gundrum released from prison

COAL TOWNSHIP — Norman Gundrum Jr. was released Friday morning from SCI Coal Township, where he had been serving a life sentence for the 1993 Milton murder of Bobby Coup.
A receptionist in the office of Gundrum’s attorney, Joseph R. D’Andrea of Dunmore, confirmed Friday afternoon that Gundrum was released earlier in the day.
In October, Northumberland County Judge Paige Rosini sentenced Gundrum to time served, making him immediately eligible for parole.
The resentencing was made possible by the Supreme Court's 2016 Post-Conviction Relief Act for teens who committed murder and received a sentence of life without parole. Gundrum was 16 when he killed Coup.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.