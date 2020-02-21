Gundrum released from prison

Norman Gundrum Jr.

 By Chris Brady The Standard-Journal file photo

COAL TOWNSHIP — Norman Gundrum Jr. was released Friday morning from SCI Coal Township, where he had been serving a life sentence for the 1993 Milton murder of Bobby Coup.

A receptionist in the office of Gundrum’s attorney, Joseph R. D’Andrea of Dunmore, confirmed Friday afternoon that Gundrum was released earlier in the day.

In October, Northumberland County Judge Paige Rosini sentenced Gundrum to time served, making him immediately eligible for parole.

The resentencing was made possible by the Supreme Court's 2016 Post-Conviction Relief Act for teens who committed murder and received a sentence of life without parole. Gundrum was 16 when he killed Coup.

Staff writer Kevin Mertz can be reached at 570-742-9671 or email kevin@standard-journal.com.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.