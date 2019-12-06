MILTON — With two Heartland Athletic Conference Division I All-Stars returning, as well as a young, deep roster, the 2019-20 season looks bright for the Milton Black Panthers.
“We are a very young team, but we are excited for our season,” said Milton coach Phil Davis. “We are looking to replace a lot of scoring that we lost last year, but we are excited for the chance to compete every game.”
Senior guard Taylor Snyder and 5-8 junior Crystal Hamilton will be two the team’s leaders this year. Both girls were the team’s All-HAC selections a season ago.
Snyder returns to her starting role as the team’s point guard, while senior center Mylea Neidig and senior guard Tori Brink also assume their roles from a year ago.
Hamilton was in the starting lineup last season for the Black Panthers until she hurt her knee midway through the season.
Coach Davis, however, will be counting on Snyder, Neidig and Brink to carry the team this year.
(Snyder, Neidig, Brink) have all played a lot of varsity basketball games over their four years and we are looking to them for leadership and guidance,” said Milton’s coach, who’ll also be looking at sophomores Leah Walter and Kiersten Stork to produce this year.
“(Walter and Stork) will be asked to contribute a lot this season,” Davis said.
Playing hard and protecting the ball are among the things Milton’s players will need to do in order to be successful this year.
“We have to compete every single night, we have to protect the ball and rebound consistently, and we can’t give teams extra possessions,” said Davis. “Our strengths are our team unity and togetherness. Our weakness is finding people to step up and take over some scoring this season.”
Davis also thinks his team’s season a year ago, one in which the Black Panthers struggled at times to put everything together out on the court but still managed to qualify for the District 4 Class 4A tournament, will only make them play harder, and more determined.
“Every year is a new year, so while we were excited to make the playoffs for the first time since 2011 it is a new year with new players,” said Davis, whose team fell 69-30 to District 4 champ Mifflinburg in the first round a year ago. “I think our expectations need to increase and realize we can compete with anyone we play against.”
And in a tough HAC-I, which includes Selinsgrove, Shikellamy, Central Mountain, Jersey Shore, Danville, and of course, Mifflinburg, the Black Panthers will have their work cut out for them.
“I think the conference is always good, and I don’t see any teams that are weak,” said Davis. “I think the clear favorite to open the season is Danville, but we expect every team to be a challenge and we need to be ready for (all of them).”
MiltonDivision: HAC-I
Coach: Phil Davis, 4th season.
Assistant coaches: Chris Soltys, Kevin Welch, Kristen Dolan and Gabby Salvador.
Last year’s record: 7-15 overall; District 4 Class 4A qualifier.
Key losses: Kaylin Scott, Alyssa Byers and Molly Brown.
Returning starters: Taylor Snyder, sr., G; Mylea Neidig, sr., C; Tori Brink, sr., G.
Remaining roster: Larissa Shearer, jr.; Crystal Hamilton, jr.; Diana Cabrini, jr.; Leah Walter, so.; Kiersten Stork, so.; Kyla Rovenolt, so.; Kelly Hause, so.; Raulery’s Vega-Garcia, so.; Jacklyn Hopple, so.; Miranda Hess, so.; Kyara Guisewite, so.; Brooklyn Wade, fr.; Carly Neidig, fr.; Kendall Fedder, fr.; Morgan Reiner, fr.; Kylie Wagner, fr.; Rachel Gensel, fr.; Addison Ayala, fr.
