Northumberland County
Watsontown Police Department K9 investigation
• 10:25 p.m. Tuesday at Routes 44 and 42, Columbia County.
Watsontown K9 Mariska was deployed to assist an investigation by Hemlock Township Police Department and discovered suspected narcotics. The local police will continue the investigation.
State Police At Milton 2-vehicle crash
• 7:54 p.m. Monday along Route 405, north of Susquehanna Trail, Delaware Township.
A southbound 2000 Ford F150XLT driven by Kenneth L. Wolfe, 57, of New Columbia, struck a deer in the roadway, then went into the northbound lane and struck a 2005 Buick Park Avenue driven by Lindsey E. Williams, 30, of Williamsport, troopers reported. Both drivers, and a passenger in the Buick, were belted and no injuries were noted.
2-vehicle crash
• 8:43 a.m. Monday along I-80 eastbound at mile marker 212, Turbot Township.
Troopers said a 2016 Kia Sorento driven by Scott L. Eisenhower, 40, of Bellefonte, was traveling east in the right lane when it struck the rear of a 2008 Mazda 3 driven by Lona H. Sholley, 74, of Dewart. Both drivers were belted. Sholley sustained a suspected minor injury, it was noted. Eisenhower will be cited with following too closely.
Harassment
• 3:19 p.m. Monday at Michael Lane and Turbot Avenue, Delaware Township.
Troopers reported Maxine Black, 78, of Watsontown; Richard Guffey, 51, of Allenwood; and Courtney Guffey, 31, of Watsontown, were engaged in a verbal argument when it became physical with shoving and striking. All were charged.
Union County
President Judge Michael T. Hudock Sentence
• Michelle L. Elmore, 39, of Lewisburg, received two years Intermediate Punishment Program (IPP) for a guilty plea to misdemeanor theft by unlawful taking movable property, one year IPP for a guilty plea to use or possession of drug paraphernalia and six months IPP for a guilty plea to DUI Schedule 1 controlled substance.
District Judge Jeffrey Mensch, Mifflinburg Terroristic threats
• Oct. 23 at 8 Lahr Circle, White Deer Township.
Karis Clemens Radke, 27, of 8 Lahr Circle, Apt. 1, New Columbia, was charged with terroristic threats, resisting arrest or other law enforcement and harassment stemming from allegations she threatened to slit the throat of her mother and brother. Troopers said she also threatened to burn the house down. Radke was allegedly non-cooperative with troopers and found to be on probation out of Lycoming County. She was taken to Union County Jail, state police noted. A preliminary hearing is scheduled for 11:30 a.m. Tuesday, Nov. 19.
Possession of a small amount of marijuana
• Oct. 12 along I-80 east at mile marker 204, White Deer Township.
Tyra Kalisha Marie Swan, 19, of 1700 Mount Joseph St., Pittsburgh, was charged with possession of a small amount of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia; purchase, consumption, possession or transportation of liquor or malt or brewed beverages, driving on roadways laned for traffic, driving on right side of roadway and maximum speed limits. State police charged Swan following a traffic stop for traveling 89 mph in a 70 mph zone, it was noted. Troopers allegedly found a small amount of marijuana and a bottle of Bacardi. A preliminary hearing is scheduled for 11 a.m. Tuesday, Nov. 19.
Theft by unlawful taking
• 9:46 p.m. Oct. 14 at Harvey’s Food Mart, 7874 Route 304, Limestone Township.
Abdur-Rahim Harper, 27, of 418 Market St., New Berlin, was charged by state police stemming from allegations that while employed he took an envelope containing $33.88 in cash. A preliminary hearing is scheduled for 2:30 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 10
State Police At Milton 3-vehicle crash
• 6:55 p.m. Monday along Old Turnpike Road, east of Ard Road, Buffalo Township.
A 1997 Ford Expedition was traveling east when it struck the rear of a 2010 Ford Edge driven by Alexandra M. Martz, 30, of Bloomsburg, which was pushed into the rear of a 2013 Jeep Wrangler driven by Julie I. Salsman, 50, of Lewisburg, troopers noted. All were belted and no injuries were noted. Rishel will be cited with following too closely.
Vehicle into parked car
• 10:04 p.m. Friday at 423 Broad St., Kelly Township.
An eastbound 2012 Subaru Legacy was driven by Bonnie A. Adams, 41, of Lewisburg, when it went onto the south berm and rearended a legally parked 2012 Ford F350, troopers said. Adams was belted and was not injured. She will be cited with driving on roadways laned for traffic.
2-vehicle crash
• 5:59 p.m. Monday along Hospital Drive at Westbranch Highway, Kelly Township.
A 2013 Cadillac SRX driven by an unnamed person rearended a 2004 Jeep Liberty, troopers said. No injuries were noted.
1-vehicle crash
• 2:31 a.m. Saturday along Westbranch Highway, Union Township.
Troopers said a 2011 Ford F150XLT driven by Sean M. Clancy, 26, of Waterloo, N.Y., was traveling south in the right lane when it went off the roadway, struck an embankment, then crossed both travel lanes. Clancy was not belted. Troopers are investigating it as a possible DUI case, it was noted.
1-vehicle crash
• 6:13 a.m. Monday along I-80 westbound, West Buffalo Township.
A 2018 Dodge Ram 5500 driven by an unnamed person went off the roadway and into the median when the driver fell asleep, troopers said. A generator towed by the Dodge overturned.
Vehicle vs. deer
• 6 a.m. Tuesday along Route 15 northbound, north of Broad Street, Kelly Township.
A 2013 Toyota Tacoma driven by Larry A. Hicks, 49, of Mifflinburg, was traveling north in the left lane when it struck a deer in the roadway, troopers reported. Hicks was belted and uninjured.
Criminal mischief
• 4:18 p.m. Sunday at 570 Johnstown Road, West Buffalo Township.
A brown GM model full-size van allegedly entered the parking lot and intentionally spun its tires, throwing stones against a building and damaging a garage door. Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 570-524-2662. Damages were estimated at $200.
Found property
• 3:26 p.m. Sunday at 505 Broad St., Kelly Township.
A set of car keys was found on the ground at the West Milton Post Office, troopers reported.
Courthouse Marriage licenses
• Elizabeth Fay Rupert, 21, Watsontown; Nathan Tilton Neidig, 26, Watsontown
• Michele Renee Andjeski, 55, Northumberland; Dale Eugene Wert II, 40 Northumberland
Divorce granted
• Virginia C. Weller, Thomas E. Weller, 8 years
Deed transfers
• Joseph H. Hodish Jr., Amy J. Hodish to Amy J. Hodish irrevocable grantor trust, Sara A. Lucas trustee, two properties in Lewisburg, $1 apiece.
• Allan D. Quant, Elizabeth J. Quant to Allan and Elizabeth Quant irrevocable real estate trust, Allan Quant irrevocable real estate trust, Elizabeth Quant irrevocable real estate trust, Jeremy Quant trustee, property in Kelly Township, $1.
• Carl H. Brown to Carl H. Brown, Gregory C. Brown, Kristina F. Brown, property in East Buffalo Township corrective deed, $1.
Montour County
State Police At Milton Vehicle fire
• 1:13 a.m. Saturday along Jerseytown Road, south of Columbia Hill Road, Valley Township.
A 2014 Freightliner Cascadia driven by Christopher S. Allenbaugh, 39, of Holly, Conn., was traveling east when flames consumed the engine and cab area of the truck, forcing the vehicle off the roadway, troopers said. No one was injured.
Theft
• Between 10 p.m. Oct. 25 and 6 a.m. Oct. 26 at 139 Pottsgrove Road, Liberty Township.
Someone allegedly stole the mailbox of Jonathan Rine, 37, of Danville, and placed cones belonging to Liberty Township and the end of the driveway. Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 570-524-2662. The mailbox was valued at $50, cones at $40 and a post reflector at $10.
Theft
• Between Jan. 10, 2018 and May 31, 2018, at 346 Klondike Road, Liberty Township.
Someone opened a Verizon account in the name of Anthony Smith, 37, of Danville, troopers reported. The fraud totaled $4,472.
Possession of drugs
• 10:05 a.m. Oct. 20 along I-80 eastbound, Liberty Township.
Troopers conducted a welfare check on a disabled motorist and detected an odor of alcohol. Further investigation revealed Brian Drinkwine, 24, of St. James, N.Y., was under the influence of alcohol and in possession of controlled substances and paraphernalia, police noted.
