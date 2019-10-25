With the archery and muzzleloader deer seasons, along with the junior and senior doe hunts now occurring, what better time is this to think about the future of deer hunting in Pennsylvania?
Due to the spread of C.W.D, or Chronic Wasting Disease if you care to get technical, the future of deer hunting is possibly more now than ever before at risk. This disease, which is actually the deer and elk equivalent of mad cow disease, is slowly spreading across Pennsylvania just as it has in many other states. The disease which affects the nervous system of infected animals is always fatal.
What do we know about the disease? Surprisingly little, considering how long it’s been known to exist. What most of the self-proclaimed experts do seem to agree on is that the disease can be spread by allowing sick animals to come into contact with healthy animals. It’s also thought that soil contaminated by diseased animals saliva, urine or feces could possibly be a risk to healthy elk and deer for up to five years. The big question facing us now is what is the best way to control the spread of C.W.D.?
Should the deer herd be reduced now by hunters? Would doing so slow down the spread or would we also be taking deer that could possibly be more resistant to the disease out of the gene pool? A hard question to answer to be sure. One thing is certain and that is any artificial feeding or other factors that cause deer to congregate should be ceased. Of course, some people won’t like this, saying the deer in their area appear healthy. Sadly that’s one of the problems, as deer can appear healthy for many months, possibly up to two years while carrying and spreading the disease. That healthy-looking deer eating at your backyard feeder could already be infected!
All hunters should be sure to study their rules and regulations summary as to high risk areas of the state and how harvested deer must be treated before being transported to another area. At this time, humans are not known to be at risk, but certain new studies may prove that wrong.
C.W.D. is now known to exist in 26 states and 3 Canadian provinces. Proof that it’s not someone else’s problem, but a problem we all must face. Some infected areas have seen their deer populations drop to nearly nothing! The future of deer hunting in Pennsylvania as well as the nation may very well hinge on the controlling of this disease. Please do your part by keeping up with any new information released on the subject.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.