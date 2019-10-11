NASCAR point
standings:
Monster Cup
1. Maritn Truex, 3095; 2. Denny Hamlin, 3080; 3. Kyle Busch, 3080; 4. Kevin Harvick, 3074; 5. Kyle Larson, 3063; 6. Brad Keselowski, 3052; 7. Alex Bowman, 3049; 8. William Byron, 3032; 9. Joey Logano, 3032; 10. Clint Bowyer, 3028; 11. Chase Elliott, 3025; 12. Ryan Blaney, 3010.
Xfinity
1. Christopher Bell, 3062; 2. Cole Custer, 3050; 3. Tyler Reddick, 3044; 4. Austin Cindric, 3017; 5. Justin Allgaier, 3014; 6. Chase Briscoe, 3013; 7. Michael Annett, 3009; 8. Noah Gragson, 3005; 9. John Hunter Nemecheck, 2097; 10. Justin Haley, 2076.
Gander Outdoors truck series
1. Brett Moffitt, 3034; 2. Austin Hill, 3017; 3. Ross Chastain, 3016; 4. Stewart Friesen, 3014; 5. Matt Crafton, 3011; 6. Tyler Ankrum, 3005; 7. Johnny Sauter, 2100; 8. Grant Enfinger, 2093; 9. Ben Rhodes, 6048; 10. Harrison Burton, 597.
