Union County
District Justice Richard Cashman, Lewisburg Preliminary hearings
Formal arraignment for allegations waived or held was scheduled for Monday, Oct. 28 in Union County Court.
• Abraham Perez, 26, of Lewisburg, waived allegations of felony retail theft take merchandise and felony conspiracy retail theft take merchandise to court.
• Frank L. Garn Jr., 48, of Muncy, had a felony allegation of retail theft take merchandise held for court.
• Ashley Marie Rempe, 19, of Watsontown, waived to court a felony allegation of conspiracy forgery alter writing and two misdemeanor counts apiece of theft by deception false impression and receiving stolen property.
• Hannah E. Hagenbuch, 18, of Milton, waived felony counts of forgery alter writing and conspiracy forgery alter writing to court. Misdemeanor counts of theft by deception false impression, receiving stolen property and related conspiracy allegations were also waived.
• Delvina L. Barrows, 53, of Milton, had misdemeanor allegations of marijuana small amount for personal use, possession or use of drug paraphernalia and intent to possess controlled substance by person not registered held for court.
• Michael S. Lorenz, 25, of Sunbury, waived misdemenaor allegations of retail theft take merchandise and corrupton of minors to court.
• Alex W. Britton, 31, of Cogan Station, waived a felony allegation of strangulation applying pressure to the throat or neck to court. Misdemeanor counts of simple assault, false imprisonment and a summary count of harassment subject other to physical contact were also waived.
• Michael B. Coombs, 29. of Nanticoke, waived multiple counts to court. They included felony robbery of a motor vehicle, robbery threat immediate serious injury, robbery commit threat of 1st or 2nd degree felony, theft by taking movable property and two counts of receiving stolen property to count. Numerous misdemeanor counts were also filed including simple assault, terroristic threats with intent to terrorize another, theft by unlawful taking movable property, receiving stolen property and theft from a motor vehicle. A summary count of retail theft take merchandise was also waived.
• Tyler J. Bean, 21, of Milton, waived a felony allegation of criminal attempt escape to court. Misdemeanor allegations of institutional vandalism educational facility, criminal attempt criminal mischief damage property and criminal attempt theft by unlawful taking movable property were also waived.
Buffalo Valley Regional Police Department, Lewisburg DUI
• 4:34 p.m. Aug. 15, 2800-block Westbranch Highway, East Buffalo Township.
Ryan C. Lose, 20, of Mifflinburg, was charged with two counts of misdemeanor DUI driving under the influence of alcohol or controlled substance and single counts of possession of small amount of marijuana for personal use and use or possession with intent to use drug paraphernalia. A summary allegation of maximum speed limits was also filed. Police allege that Lose was driving at 82 mph in a black Ford Focus and was pulled over at the Westbranch Highway and Martin Street. Officers claimed a strong odor of marijuana was present as well as two other passengers, an adult and a juvenile. Lose was taken to Evangelical Community Hospital for a test which came back positive for the active ingredient in marijuana.
DUI
• 9:02 p.m. Aug. 16, Route 15 and Cardinal Street, Lewisburg.
Robert J. Heverly, 33, of Lewisburg, was charged with misdemeanor DUI alcohol or controlled substance, DUI Schedule 1 controlled substance metabolite, endangering the welfare of children, possession of small amount of marijuana for personal use and use or possession of drug paraphernalia. Police allege that Heverly was driving at an unusually slow rate of speed and applied the brakes several times for no apparent reason. After testing at Evangelical Community Hospital, it was alleged that he was under the influence. Reports indicated Heverly admitted to driving with a suspended license from a previous DUI. A minor child was also in the vehicle, police said.
Retail theft
• 7:55 p.m. July 31, 224 Hardwood Drive, East Buffalo Township
Raymond J. Cordy, 61, of Wilkes Barre, was accused of felony retail theft after allegedly leaving the Giant Food Store with black garbage bags filled with $700 worth of meat and frozen seafood. Police said Cordy, a partner and a black Hyundai sedan registered to the partner was identified via in-store video. Michelle J. Pardini, 50, of Kingston, was identified as the alleged partner and driver of the vehicle. She was charged with misdemeanor retail theft.
Contraband
• 11:45 a.m. Oct. 15, 103 S. Second St., Lewisburg.
Donna M. Shaffer, 42, of Shamokin, was accused of felony contraband provide other to inmate and conspiracy to provide other to inmate. Shaffer allegedly put chewing gum, tobacco, matches and a small plastic bag containing an unknown white substance inside the waistband of a sweatshirt. Investigation alleged that the substance was an anti-seizure medication and the sweatshirt was intended for Jason Carl an inmate. Carl, 43, of Shamokin, was charged with misdemeanor contraband provide other to inmate. Zachary D. Hayes, 23, of Shamokin and the boyfriend of the daughter of Carl and Shaffer was charged with misdemeanor contraband provide other to inmate after allegedly bringing the sweatshirt into the Union County Courthouse.
Activity report
• Sunday: Foot patrol, 12:06 a.m., St. Catherine Street; traffic warning, 12:25 a.m., St. George and South Seventh streets; noise complaint, 12:36 a.m., Indianwoods Road, East Buffalo Township; traffic stop, 1:05 a.m., Route 15 and Buffalo Road; traffic arrest, 7:26 a.m., North Derr Drive at North Seventh Street; traffic arrest, 9:21 a.m., Westbranch Highway; ordinance violation, 9:55 a.m., St. Catherine Street; commercial motor vehicle, 10:35 a.m., North Derr Drive at North Seventh Street; unknown problem, 12:51 p.m., Market Street; noise complaint, 7:28 p.m., Lowe Street, East Buffalo Township; animal issue, 10:47 p.m., Westbranch Highway; traffic stop, 11:10 p.m. Market and Seventh streets.
• Saturday: Underage drinking, 12:39 a.m., Market Street; noise complaint, 12:55 a.m., Pine Ridge Road, East Buffalo Township; underage drinking, 1:27 a.m., St. Louis Street at Strawberry Alley; traffic warning, 1:41 a.m., St. Louis and South Fourth streets; traffic warning, 8:29 a.m., North Derr Drive at North Seventh Street; false/check identification, 2:21 p.m., North 10th Street; assist police agency, 3:13 p.m., Walnut Street, Mifflinburg; ordinance violation, 3:40 p.m., St. Catherine Street; harassment, 3:46 p.m., St. Catherine Street; traffic warning, 4:47 p.m., St. Mary Street and Route 15; traffic arrest, 6:17 p.m., St. George and South Seventh streets; traffic warning, 6:39 p.m., St. George and South Seventh streets; traffic arrest, 9:52 p.m., South Seventh and Market streets; traffic warning, 10:22 p.m., St. Mary and North Seventh streets; disturbance, 10:23 p.m., Market Street; suspicious circumstance, 10:39 p.m., South Seventh Street; public intoxication, 10:52 p.m., Market Street.
• Friday: Traffic warning, 12:05 a.m., North Seventh Street at Route 15; 911 open line, 12:19 a.m., South Seventh Street; complaint, 12:48 a.m., North 10th Street; motorist assist, 6:22 a.m., Westbranch Highway and Martin Street; police information, 7 a.m., Lewisburg; traffic stop, 7:56 a.m., Westbranch Highway at AJK Boulevard; harassment, 9 a.m., Matlack Avenue; motorist assist, 2:14 p.m., South Derr Drive at Market Street; police information, 2:34 p.m., St. Louis Street; fingerprint, 3:10 p.m., Industrial Boulevard; theft, 3:57 p.m., Industrial Boulevard; suspicious circumstance, 6:52 p.m., St. John Street; assist police agency, 7:19 p.m., Grand Valley Road, Mifflinburg; traffic warning, 8:04 p.m., Old Turnpike and Fairground roads; traffic stop, 8:05 p.m., West Market Street; assist police agency, 8:18 p.m., Market Street; suspicious vehicle, 9:07 p.m., Wolfe Field; traffic arrest, 9:41 p.m., St. George and South Seventh streets; ATL, 10:07 p.m., Union and Upper Northumberland counties; disabled vehicle, 11:14 p.m., Westbranch Highway; pedestrian stop, 11:35 p.m., St. Catherine Street; foot patrol, 11:58 p.m., St. Catherine Street.
• Thursday: Foot patrol, 12:05 a.m., St. Catherine and South Seventh streets; road hazard, 1:30 a.m., St. George Street; assist police agency, 1:33 a.m., Route 15 at South Hill Road, Gregg Township; traffic arrest, 5:28 a.m., North Derr Drive; traffic arrest, 7:40 a.m., West Market Street school zone; parking complaint, 8:47 a.m., Industrial Boulevard, East Buffalo Township; utility problem, 9:47 a.m., Old Turnpike Road at Fairground Road; littering, 10 a.m., North Fifth Street; traffic warning, 1:40 p.m., Westbranch Highway and Beagle Club Road; traffic arrest, 3:09 p.m., St. Mary Street at North Derr Drive; assist fire/EMS, 3:26 p.m., North Derr Drive; NCIC, 3:52 p.m., Industrial Boulevard; traffic arrest, 5 p.m., Westbranch Highway.
Northumberland County
State Police At Stonington 2-vehicle crash
• 9:31 p.m. Sept. 11 along Dornsife Mountain Road, south of Christmas Road, Rockefeller Township.
A 2005 Dodge Ram 3500 driven by Craig M. Stiely, 47, of Dornsife, was traveling north when it went into the southbound lane and struck a southbound 2016 Chevrolet Equinox driven by Brittain A. Hoagland, 62, of Sunbury, troopers noted. Both drivers and all passengers were belted and no one was injured.
2-vehicle crash
• 2:50 p.m. Sunday along Elysburg Road, east of Hillside Drive, Riverside.
A 2017 Toyota Rav4 driven by Amy L. Escobar, 44, of Shamokin, was traveling west when it struck the rear of a 2012 Chevrolet Colorado driven by Daniel K. Schepis, 35, of Danville, troopers noted. Both drivers were belted and no one was injured.
1-vehicle crash
• 1:42 p.m. Aug. 30 along Boyles Run Road, north of Route 147, Lower Augusta Township.
A 2008 Saturn Vue driven by Larissa S. Musser, 27, of Selinsgrove, was traveling west when it left the westbound lane, struck a tree stump, overturned and rolled, troopers reported. Musser was belted and was not injured. She will be cited with driving vehicle at safe speed.
Burglary
• Between Sept. 10 and Monday at 1859 Snydertown Road, Upper Augusta Township.
Someone forced their way into two buildings on property of Youth Challenge International Bible Study and caused damage. Damages to an electrical panel was listed at $20, a single-pane glass window at $50, door-locking mechanism valued at $25 and glass window on an entry door at $25. Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 570-286-5601.
State Police At Milton
DUI
• 1:07 a.m. Sept. 7 at North Susquehanna Trail An dSusquehanna Valley Mall Drive, Monroe Township.
Cesar Villelo-Martinez, 25, of Tuscon, Ariz., was charged with driving under the influence, false identification and traffic offenses as the result of a traffic stop.
Indecent assault
• Between 6 a.m. and 7 a.m. Aug. 23 in Center Township.
An indecent assault was reported. An investigation is ongoing.
Drug possession
• 4:40 p.m. Aug. 19 at PSP Selinsgrove, 204 Universal Road, Penn Township.
Diane Wright, 44, of Selinsgrove, arrived to report a case of identity theft. Troopers said she exhibited signs of impairment and was found to be in possession of controlled substances.
Retail theft
• 3 a.m. July 29 at Walmart, 980 N. Susquehanna Trail, Monroe Township.
Cicero Quinn, 19, and Brandon Outridge, 21, both of Brodheadsville, were charged after troopers said they left the store without paying for $413.16 worth of Yu-Gi-Oh Booster Packs.
