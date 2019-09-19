MILTON — Colton Loreman, son of Fred and Trish Loreman, of New Columbia, was recently honored as the Milton Rotary Club Student of the Month for September.
Colton is active in soccer, cross country, basketball, track, National Honor Society and construction trade class.
His awards and recognitions include Daily Item Scholar Athlete of the Week, two-time District 4 medalist and state qualifier for track and cross country.
He plans to attend Pennsylvania College of Technology to major in heavy equipment operator.
