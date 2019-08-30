Saturday, Aug. 31
• Haven to Home Canine Rescue Kukur Tihar Dog Festival, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., Milton State Park, 205 Route 642, Milton. haventohome@gmail.com or 570-884-5067.
• Retired Racing Greyhound adoption events, 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., PETCO, 320 S. Lycoming Mall Road, Muncy, and at PETCO, 80 Plaza Drive, Bloomsburg. 570-644-2358 or lrbgreys@ptd.net.
• Dino Day, 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., Lewisburg Children’s Museum, 815 Market St., Suite 14, Lewisburg. www.lewisburgchildrensmuseum.org. ($)
• Mobile 9/11 Never Forget Exhibit, 1 to 7 p.m., All Home Days Grounds, Elysburg.
• Turkey dinner, 4 to 6 p.m., Holy Spirit Evangelical Lutheran Church, 10275 Route 44, between Turbotville and McEwensville. ($)
• PA Woman’s Barbershop Chorus concert, 7 p.m., Central Oak Heights, 75 Heritage Road, West Milton.
Saturday, Sept. 1
• Mobile 9/11 Never Forget Exhibit, 1 to 7 p.m., All Home Days Grounds, Elysburg.
Monday, Sept. 2
• Mobile 9/11 Never Forget Exhibit, 1 to 7 p.m., All Home Days Grounds, Elysburg.
Friday, Sept. 6
• Garden Party, 5:30 to 7:30 p.m., Culler Mansion, 855 Vallamont Drive, Williamsport. Benefits the Thomas T. Taber Museum of the Lycoming County Historical Society. www.tabermuseum.org. ($)
