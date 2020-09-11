Marlins 7
Phillies 6
MIAMI (AP) — Starling Marte hit a tying, three-run double off Brandon Workman in the eighth inning and Jorge Alfaro singled home the winning run in the ninth for Miami in the opener of a seven-game series, the longest in a major league regular season in 53 years.
Alfaro grounded a single up the middle just past the glove of diving shortstop Didi Gregorius for his first big league walk-off hit, giving the Marlins their first walkoff win this season.
The series includes three makeup games and two doubleheaders, replacing a series postponed from July 31 to Aug. 2 due to a novel coronavirus outbreak among the Marlins.
The previous seven-game, regular-season series was between the New York Mets and Chicago Cubs at Wrigley Field in 1967, according to the Elias Sports Bureau.
Braves 7
Nationals 6
WASHINGTON (AP) — Freddie Freeman homered twice, Dansby Swanson hit a go-ahead shot in the eighth inning and Atlanta rallied from a 5-0 deficit to beat Washington.
Freeman tied the game at 6 in the seventh with a 443-foot, two-run drive to right-center off Will Harris. Swanson’s solo shot off Tanner Rainey gave the Braves their first lead.
After a scary bout with COVID-19 during the Braves’ summer camp, Freeman is among the major league leaders in OPS. He has five homers and 20 RBIs in his past seven games.
Chris Martin (1-1) got the win and Mark Melancon worked the ninth for his ninth save in 10 chances.
Ronald Acuña Jr. also hit a two-run homer for the Braves.
Red Sox 4
Rays 3
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (AP) — Red Sox rookie Bobby Dalbec homered for the fifth consecutive game, and Rafael Devers also went deep and drove in three runs as AL-worst Boston beat AL-best Tampa Bay.
Devers hit a two-run drive in the third inning and gave Boston the lead for good with a seventh-inning single off Pete Fairbanks (4-2).
Dalbec’s power surge is the longest by a Boston rookie. He put the Red Sox up 3-2 with an opposite-field solo drive off Josh Fleming in the fifth. Dalbec became the fifth player to have at least six homers in his first 10 games.
Hunter Renfroe and Brandon Lowe homered on consecutive pitches for the Rays, who have lost three in a row.
Ryan Weber (1-2) allowed one run in 2 1/3 innings.
