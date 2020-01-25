My dad was a farrier in our area. He and my Grandpa Stimmel traveled to shoe hundreds of horses. Once there was a neighbor’s horse with a nail in his back foot. Anyone who tried to lift the horse’s foot was hurt. My dad was asked to help. His plan was to lie under a wagon with a pliers while others backed the horse against the wagon. He reached out and pulled the nail. The horse kicked the wagon instead of dad.
I know countless stories about horses and horseshoes. I loved to listen to my dad’s stories over and over. I have a collection of horseshoes from his and my own horses. It is said that horseshoes bring good luck. I am not superstitious, I just like them and my memories of farming with and riding horses. Pitching horseshoes has always been fun too.
Other childhood shoes included one pair for church and movies, one pair for school and a worn out pair for farm work. Once I begged, “I want to wear ‘farmer’ shoes like Daddy.” I didn’t often get what I asked for; but alas, they became my school shoes. They didn’t wear out and I grew to be embarrassed by them. Today no one would notice, but they weren’t stylish in the ‘50s! Of course there was no such thing as getting another pair of school shoes until those wore out.
Many things which have changed. I have every type and color of shoes that are needed. And I have a pair of “farmer” shoes and cowboy boots that I regularly wear.
A few years ago I drove three hours to a speaking engagement in “comfy” shoes and changed to “speaker” shoes in the parking lot. Afterward, I changed back into the “comfy” shoes. At home I was missing a “speaker” shoe. I called the hotel and asked if someone turned in a shoe from the parking lot. The young man said, “No.”
I asked, “Could you check for me? I was parked by the light pole to the left of the entrance.”
He asked, “What color is it?”
I thought, “If there is a shoe in your parking lot near the entrance, it’s probably mine.” I wondered how many shoes are found in their parking lot... Yes. My color was there, and they sent it to me. I felt like Cinderella when it arrived in a nice box with pretty pink tissue, and it fit just right.
The song goes, “These boots are made for walking…..” Well, many of them aren’t. We sometimes choose between comfort and appearance. With all the shoes in our closets and around the world, isn’t it amazing that scientific forensics can identify the size and brand of shoes by the tracks they leave. Then, they can find the store that sold them! Often, the buyer’s ID too.
Horse shoes, closet shoes, and now I want to zero in to the “walking” aspect of shoes. The bits and pieces of this writing is a result of watching our great-grandchilden. They imitate older siblings, parents and even us. Since Paul’s passing, 6-year-old Deacon does things at the house that Paul used to do. Deacon imitates brushing teeth and using mouthwash “just the way Pappy did it.” He is always looking for Pappy’s things that he may have. Last week, he brought a Scooby Doo pillow case from the closet that I made for his brother years before. He said, “It is so soft, may I have it?” I said, “We will even put one of Pappy’s bed pillows in it for you.” He was so thrilled. He hugged it and said he wants to sleep with it. This is a good place to remind us to remember we are being watched and imitated. Fashion and shoes are not at the top of the agenda for teaching important things to our kids, but they are imitating you.
We should be imitating someone too. Of course, that is Jesus Christ, the perfect example. Here are some scriptures to help.
• Walk as Jesus walked (I John 2:6): “He who says he abides in him ought himself also to walk just as he walked.”
• Walk by Faith (II Corinthians. 5:7): “We walk by Faith, not by sight.”
• Walk in Love (Ephesians 5:2) “Walk in love, as Christ also has loved us and given himself for us, an offering and a sacrifice to God for a sweet smelling aroma.”
• Walk Properly (Romans 13:13): “Let us walk properly, not in revelry and drunkenness, not in licentiousness and lewdness, not in strife and envy.”
I can add nothing better than what the word of God says. Don’t forget, someone is watching your steps. Keep up the good faith walk. Walking is good for you and for those who are imitating you.
Walk with the king of kings today.
