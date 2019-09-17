MILTON — The GFWC Junior Woman’s Club of Milton hosted the annual Milton Harvest Festival Pet Parade on Saturday.
Pets included a skunk, hermit crab and pony to the average housecats and dogs.
The Milton Area High School Marching Band led the parade and Princess Pageant contestants assisted with banners and judging contestants.
Large Dogs
1. Evan Ranck, Milton; 2. Emmalee Stahl, Milton; 3. Jake Berge
Small Dogs
1. Logan Smith, Millville; 2. Ely Reitz, Milton; 3. Josh Geiswite, Watsontown
Cats
1. Dennis Delcamp, Milton; 2. Piper Wygal, New Columbia; 3. Diane Delcamp, Milton
Unusual Pets
1. Teresa and Buck Callenberger, Lewisburg; 2. Cindy Davis, McClure
Small Pets
1. The Dick family, Milton
Costumed Animals
1. Jonah Flowers, New Columbia; 2. Mackenzie Dries, Milton; 3. Jason Engleman, Milton
Costumes
1. Chef Boyardee Kids, Dax, Cohen and Ryker; 2. Evalynn Keister; 3. Decklynne Engleman, Milton
Floats
1. Julie and Abby Bowers; 2. Myles and Samuel Musser; 3. Avery Dries, Milton
Grand Prize
1. Katie Mae Frederick, New Columbia
