SOUTH WILLIAMSPORT — The World of Little League Museum and Official Store will be hosting its annual Kids’ Day on Saturday, Nov. 16.
Co-hosted by VIA Public Media and partially funded by a grant administered by the Pennsylvania Historical and Museum Commission, the event will include arts and crafts, games, interactive experiences, story time, photo opportunities, as well as a visit from Clifford the Big Red Dog of PBS Kids and Little League’s lovable mascot, Dugout.
Attendance to the Kids’ Day event is free and will take place from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. inside the World of Little League Museum, 525 Montgomery Pike, U.S. 15, South Williamsport. The museum will be open from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Along with the interactive experiences within the museum, visitors may enjoy Storytime with Debby the Clubhouse Mom, as well as a meet-and-greet opportunity with Dugout and Clifford the Big Red Dog.
Along with Little League and VIA, at least 10 other youth service agencies and organizations supporting youth activities or their parents will be in attendance with information tables throughout the museum and activities for the children. Visitors donating a new toy valued at $10 or more to Toys for Tots will also receive a complimentary return visit to the museum.
Participating organizations are scheduled to include: Advanced Pain Management and Rehab, with hula hoops and trigger points; City Church Moms Group; DeWald Chiropractic, with spinal screenings and sport health information; James V. Brown Library, with baseball trivia; Kingdom Kidz puppet show; North Central Sight Services, with vision testing; Susquehanna Council of Boy Scouts of America, with giant Connect Four and cornhole; and Penn State Extension and Lycoming County 4-H, Mr. Yuck program.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.