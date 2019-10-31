MIFFLINBURG — Mifflinburg Intermediate School Principal Scott Zimmerman recently revealed the ASPIRES Awards recipients for the month of October.
This award, sponsored by the Mifflinburg Kiwanis Club, recognizes students in third through fifth grades who have demonstrated such positive actions as kindness, respect, responsibility, and acceptance of others. These young people are role models and will most likely be the leaders of the next generation. The students are chosen monthly by their homeroom teachers and will each receive a special certificate and a cash award at the final school assembly. Congratulations to these outstanding young student leaders.
The third-grade recipient is Tyler Rothermel. Tyler is the son of Andrew Rothermel and Jennifer Rothermel and he lives in Mifflinburg. He has one older and one younger sister. His favorite subjects are music, gym and art. He enjoys reading, recess and playing with his friends. Tyler likes to visit parks and be in the outdoors. He would like to be a firefighter when he grows up.
Fourth-grader Emma Conner was also recognized. She is the daughter of Stephanie and Jeff Conner and lives in Mifflinburg. Emma has one older sister and a twin brother. Music and math are her favorite subjects. In school she is involved in the IS Choir, Girls on the Run, and enjoys playing with her friends at recess. She’s looking forward to participating in the Lip Sync in the spring. Outside of school, Emma spends her time playing with her dog, taking dance lessons, and singing. Emma envisions becoming a singer, doctor, or a veterinarian someday.
Landen Hassenplug, a fifth-grader, was also recognized. He is the son of Brandon and Nicole Day and lives in Mifflinburg. He has one older brother. Landen’s favorite subjects in school are math, gym and music. He enjoys drawing and spending time with his friends. Outside of school, he likes swimming, playing video games, running and riding his bike. He hopes to become a police officer.
Kiwanis is a “global organization dedicated to improving the world one child and one community at a time.” The local club is very involved with helping students of every age in many ways. The club meets at 6 p.m. Mondays at the Carriage Corner restaurant. New members are always welcome and those interested can get more information by calling 570-966-0623 or 570-966-2322.
