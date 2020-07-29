NEW BERLIN — The Greater Susquehanna Valley Chapter of the Penn State Alumni Association has canceled its 2020 annual pig roast due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.
The decision was made out of caution and concern for area alumni, pig roast guests and vendors. Chapter President Curt Rothermel said chapter leaders regretted the cancellation, but believed it was the responsible thing to do.
“There’s nothing we like better than connecting face to face with other Penn State alumni,” Rothermel said. “But right now, the most important thing for all of us is to stay safe and healthy.”
The pig roast, held annually since 1980, was the chapter’s biggest annual fundraising event. Hundreds of Penn State alumni and friends typically attend. The event features appearances by the Nittany Lion mascot and Penn State cheerleaders.
Rothermel noted that the decision to cancel complies with Gov. Tom Wolf’s executive order prohibiting outdoor gatherings involving more than 250 people and university guidelines for events involving the cheerleading squad. It is also consistent with earlier chapter decisions to cancel its monthly meetings since April, its annual outing at Knoebel’s and its annual wine tasting event.
