PHILADELPHIA — New Philadelphia Phillies manager Joe Girardi’s coaching staff was finalized Monday with the hiring of two coaches, nearly five weeks before Girardi will begin his first spring training as the team’s manager.
Bobby Meacham, a third-base coach for Girardi with the Marlins and Yankees, was hired as a coaching assistant.
Greg Brodzinski, a Bishop Eustace graduate and former Phillies minor leaguer, was added as a bullpen catcher and catching coach.
Meacham, 59, reunites with Girardi for a third time, as he was his third-base coach on the 2006 Florida Marlins and 2008 New York Yankees; he managed the Toronto Blue Jays’ Triple-A affiliate in Buffalo over the past three seasons.
Previously, he was first-base coach for the San Diego Padres and Houston Astros, and played in parts of six seasons (1983-88) with the Yankees, primarily as shortstop.
Brodzinski, 28, was drafted by the Phillies in the 18th round of the 2015 amateur draft out of Barry University.
The former catcher, who grew up a Phillies fan in South Jersey, played in parts of just three seasons from 2014-16 before retiring and becoming a coach.
Brodzinski spent the last two seasons as a coach for the Class-A Williamsport Crosscutters, and also traveled with major league team as a coach during the final month of the 2019 season.
Coaches complementing Meacham and Brodzinski on Girardi’s 2020 staff includes: Juan Castro (infield), Joe Dillon (hitting), Paco Figueroa (first base), Jim Gott (bullpen), Bryan Price (pitching), Rob Thomson (bench), Dusty Wathan (third base), Pedro Guerrero (assistant hitting), Dave Lundquist (assistant pitching) and Bob Stumpo (bullpen catcher and catching coach).
The team’s pitchers and catchers will report to Clearwater, Fla., on Feb. 11, and the first full-squad workout will be Feb. 17.
