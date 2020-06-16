WILLIAMSPORT — A three-year National Science Foundation (NSF) grant is supporting Pennsylvania College of Technology’s development of two certificates and an associate degree to meet the need for technicians in non-destructive testing.
The nearly $600,000 grant — A Collaborative Approach to Expanding Nondestructive Testing Education Within a Welding Program — is funded by the NSF’s Advanced Technological Education program, which is geared to the education of technicians for advanced-technology fields that drive the nation’s economy, such as non-destructive testing.
Non-destructive testing employs various technologies – including ultrasound and X-ray analysis – to test the safety of structures, vehicles or vessels. Technicians help prevent injury or loss of life by ensuring that infrastructure industries meet quality and safety assurance requirements.
“There is both a high demand for non-destructive testing and a shortage of training programs,” said Bradley M. Webb, dean of industrial, computing and engineering technologies. “We believe our initiatives will successfully address both of those issues.”
Those initiatives include two stand-alone certificates in non-destructive testing methods (radiography and ultrasound). Both of the short-term programs are being built to comply with American Society for Non-Destructive Testing Level II certification.
The college is also developing an associate degree in non-destructive testing and welding.
The college’s 55,000-square-foot welding facility includes a non-destructive testing lab with advanced technology.
Thanks to the grant, it’s anticipated that the certificate programs will be offered for the 2021-2022 Academic Year, followed a year later by the associate degree.
