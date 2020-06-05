HARRISBURG — Data released Friday by the state Department of Health showed Northumberland and Union counties each added five new cases of COVID-19. Snyder County added two cases while other local counties showed increases.
Statewide, an addition 443 cases were reported, along with 61 new deaths. No new local deaths were reported. Pa. has reported 74,385 cases of COVID-19 and 5,886 deaths. Over 70 percent of cases have recovered.
Cases by county, including deaths, and by ZIP code:
• Northumberland County, 206 cases, 3 deaths (Sunbury 75, Milton 25, Shamokin 16, Northumberland 14, Mount Carmel 11, Watsontown 8, Muncy area 8, Herndon 7, Coal Township 6, Dalmatia 5)
• Lycoming County, 166 cases, 17 deaths (Jersey Shore 98, Williamsport 30, South Williamsport 9, Muncy area 8)
• Union County, 70 cases, 1 death (Lewisburg 40 cases, Mifflinburg 11, Winfield 7)
• Snyder County, 53 cases, 1 death (Selinsgrove 23, McClure 8, Winfield 7)
• Montour County, 53 cases (Danville 32)
• Columbia County, 352 cases (Berwick 178, Bloomsburg 78, Orangeville 46, Catawissa 14, Benton 8, Millville 6)
