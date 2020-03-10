Discussion of an EBT solar ordinance draft at a Monday night meeting included a scenario whereby a solar array would be built near Donald H. Eichhorn Middle School. Supervisors and an audience member posed the idea repeatedly as discussion continued. No representative of the Lewisburg Area School District was present.
Superintendent Dr. Steven C. Skalka replied on Tuesday regarding what may have been a "what if" from the night before.
"As part of the new strategic plan, we will be working to upgrade HVAC systems in our schools other than the new high school," Sklaka wrote. "We've had very (emphasis on very) preliminary discussions regarding options to do this work in the most cost effective and efficient manner possible. We are not planning for any particular solution, solar or otherwise, at this time."
