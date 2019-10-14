LIGHTSTREET — The Friends of the Bloomsburg Children’s Museum will host a yard sale and fundraiser from noon to 6 p.m. Friday, Oct. 18, and 8 a.m. to noon Saturday, Oct. 19, at the Lightstreet United Methodist Church in Lighthouse Building, 1640 Main Street, Lightstreet.
Drop-offs will be accepted from 8 a.m. to noon Friday, Oct. 18, at the church.
Early drop-offs will also be accepted from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Oct. 12-17 at a truck in the Museum parking lot, 2 West Seventh St., Bloomsburg.
The following items are requested for sale: Toys, games, glassware, household items, linens, decorative items, holiday decor, artwork and art supplies, small appliances, small rugs, gardening tools, small tools, fishing gear, pet supplies, shoes, children’s and adult’s clothing, books, CDs, video games and collectibles.
All items must be clean and in good working condition. Heavy items and and heavy sports equipment will not be accepted. Museum volunteers have the right to refuse items at drop off. All unsold items will be donated to community organizations.
All proceeds will benefit the Bloomsburg Children’s Museum’s exhibits and programs.
