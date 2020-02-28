The weekend ahead:
Series: NASCAR Cup
Race: Auto Club 400
Track: Auto Club Speedway (oval, 2 miles)
Location: Fontana, Calif.
Race distance: 400 miles
Schedule: Today, practice, 5:30 p.m., FS1; Saturday, qualifying, 2:30 p.m., FS1; Sunday, race, 3 p.m., Fox
Last year: Kyle Busch scored the victory.
Last race: Joey Logano won in Las Vegas.
Series: NASCAR Xfinity
Race: Production Alliance Group 300
Track: Auto Club Speedway (oval, 2 miles)
Location: Fontana, Calif.
Race distance: 300 miles
Schedule: Saturday, qualifying, 1 p.m., FS1; race, 3:30 p.m., FS1.
Last year: Cole Custer went to victory lane.
Last race: Chase Briscoe won a rain-delayed race in Las Vegas.
Series: Formula E
Race: Marrakesh ePrix
Track: Streets of Marrakesh (street course, 1.846 miles)
Location: Marrakesh, Morocco
Race distance: 31 laps
Schedule: Saturday, race, noon, FS1.
Last year: Jerome d’Ambrosio scored the victory.
Last race: Mitch Evans claimed a dominant victory in Mexico City.
