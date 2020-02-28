The weekend ahead:

Series: NASCAR Cup

Race: Auto Club 400

Track: Auto Club Speedway (oval, 2 miles)

Location: Fontana, Calif.

Race distance: 400 miles

Schedule: Today, practice, 5:30 p.m., FS1; Saturday, qualifying, 2:30 p.m., FS1; Sunday, race, 3 p.m., Fox

Last year: Kyle Busch scored the victory.

Last race: Joey Logano won in Las Vegas.

Series: NASCAR Xfinity

Race: Production Alliance Group 300

Track: Auto Club Speedway (oval, 2 miles)

Location: Fontana, Calif.

Race distance: 300 miles

Schedule: Saturday, qualifying, 1 p.m., FS1; race, 3:30 p.m., FS1.

Last year: Cole Custer went to victory lane.

Last race: Chase Briscoe won a rain-delayed race in Las Vegas.

Series: Formula E

Race: Marrakesh ePrix

Track: Streets of Marrakesh (street course, 1.846 miles)

Location: Marrakesh, Morocco

Race distance: 31 laps

Schedule: Saturday, race, noon, FS1.

Last year: Jerome d’Ambrosio scored the victory.

Last race: Mitch Evans claimed a dominant victory in Mexico City.

