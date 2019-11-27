MILTON — Property taxes levied by Milton Borough are expected to remain level in 2020.
The first reading of the 2020 budget was held during Wednesday’s council meeting.
In reading the budget, council member Linda Meckley said it is balanced, at $2.8 million.
With the budget similar to the previous year’s, Meckley said it does not include a tax increase.
The budget will be open for public review for the next 10 days. It’s anticipated that council will adopt the budget in December.
In other business, council approved signing a contract to have borough crews remove snow from six county-owned bridges located within borough limits during the upcoming winter season. As in previous years, the borough will be reimbursed $1,660 for removing the snow from the bridges.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.