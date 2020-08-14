NASCAR point standings
Cup: 1. Kevin Harvick, 916; 2. Brad Keselowski, 779; 3. Denny Hamlin, 776; 4. Ryan Blaney, 741; 5. Chase Elliott, 721; 6. Joey Logano, 717; 7. Martin Truex, 716; 8. Aric Almirola, 669; 9. Kyle Busch, 551; 10. Kurt Busch, 648; 11. Alex Bowman, 585; 12. Clint Bowyer, 571; 13. Matt DiBenedetto, 568; 14. William Byron, 537; 15. Erik Jones, 511; 16. Jimmie Johnson, 511.
Xfinity: 1. Austin Cindric, 771; 2. Chase Briscoe, 760; 3. Ross Chastain, 708; 4. Noah Gragson, 697; 5. Justin Haley, 636; 6. Harrison Burton, 608; 7. Justin Allgaier, 598; 8. Michael Annett, 543; 9. Brandon Jones, 523; 10. Ryan Sieg, 436; 11. Riley Herbst, 424; 12. Brandon Brown, 403.
Truck: 1. Austin Hill, 428; 2. Zane Smith, 386; 3. Ben Rhodes, 385; 4. Christian Eckes, 379; 5. Brett Moffitt, 375; 6. Matt Crafton, 342; 7. Sheldon Creed, 340; 8. Grant Enfinger, 336; 9. Derek Kraus, 30; 10. Todd Gilliland, 329.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.