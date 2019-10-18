Hospital to host Cookin’ Men
LEWISBURG — Evangelical Community Hospital will be holding its annual Cookin’ Men event from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 24, at Rusty Rail brewing Company, Mifflinburg.
During the event, local men will create culinary delights while raising funds to support The Thyra M. Humphreys Center for Breast Health.
Tickets are $40 and can be purchased starting Monday, Sept. 30, by calling 570-522-4850 or visiting www.evanhospital.com/cookinmen.
Tickets are limited and may not be available at the door the night of the event.
The event will include a fan favorite contest. Prior to the event, community members can vote for their favorite chef by making a donation in his name.
The chef who raises the most money will receive the honorary title of “Top Chef” and be presented with the Pink Whisk award. Favorite chef votes can be made in any amount at www.evanhospital.com/cookinmen.
Township officials to convene
PAXINOS — Officials from second-class townships in Northumberland County will meet for their annual convention at 5:45 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 24, at Masser’s Restaurant Banquet Hall, Paxinos.
Speakers for the event will include: Melissa Morgan, of the Pennsylvania State Association of Township Supervisors; Sen. John Gordner (R-27); Rep. Lynda Schlegel-Culver (R-108); Rep. Kurt Masser (R-107); Tim Nubble, of the U.S. Cenus Bureau; and PennDOT Representatives Greg Dibble and Barry Garverick.
RSVP at 610-476-5030.
Haunted house
WATSONTOWN — The second annual haunted house will be held from 7 to 10 p.m. Oct. 25, 26 and 31, at the Watson Inn, 110 Main St., Watsontown. Those attending should enter from Main Street, at the door closest to the inn.
A donation of $3 per person will be requested. Proceeds benefit the Scott Snyder memorial Fund, to support college scholarships, youth sports and other local activities.
The house will be a dark walk-through tour, and strobe lights will be in use.
Trail of Treats
MILTON — The Milton Police Department’s Trail of Treats will be held from 4:30 to 6:30 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 26, at the Milton State Park.
The Trail of Treats Committee is accepting monetary donations to support the event. Donations can be dropped off at the Milton Police Department on Filbert Street.
In the event of rain, Trail of Treats will be held Sunday, Oct. 27.
Businesses or organizations interested in participating in the event should contact Danielle Seidel at 570-742-8757.
Fall cleanup
WARRENSVILLE — The First Community Foundation Partnership of Pennsylvania will host a fall cleanup day from 8 a.m. to noon Saturday, Oct. 26, at Rider Park, Warrensville.
Work will include trail improvements, clearing overgrown brush at vistas, and building four rock-lined trail crossings. Volunteers are asked to bring work gloves, brush clippers, rakes, shovels and to wear closed-toe shoes.
Volunteers must be at least 12 and must pre-register by Wednesday, Oct. 23, by calling 570-321-1500.
Bark For Life
LEWISBURG — The 2019 Bark For Life of Susquehanna Valley will be held from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 26, in Hufnagle Park, Lewisburg.
The cost to attend will be $15 per canine, with the first 50 dogs receiving a bandana and goodie bag.
Vendors are also needed to participate in or sponsor the event.
For more information on the Bark For Life or to pre-register to participate, email Brooke.Wise@cancer.org.
Church offering training
MIFFLINBURG — Lutheran Immigration and Refugee Service (LIRS) will be hosting an Entertaining Angels training from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 26, at First Lutheran Church, Mifflinburg.
The training will examine the biblical mandate for hospitality, the Lutheran heritage of hospitality, and social and cultural responses to migrants and refugees.
To register to attend, email brenda@uss-elca.org.
Fish dinner
WASHINGTONVILLE — An all-you-can-eat fish dinner will be served from 3 to 7 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 26, at the Montour-DeLong Community Fairgrounds, Washingtonville.
The first dinner was served Oct. 23, 2004, with 88 people attending. In February 2015, a record 1,175 dinners were served on one evening. As of Sept. 28, 70,493 dinners have been served.
The cost of the Oct. 26 dinner will be $13 for adults, $7 for children age 6 to 12 and free for children under 5. Active military members will receive a free meal if they present identification. Small portions will be available for take-out only at a cost of $9.
For more information, call 570-437-2178.
Spirit of Women to hold program
WILLIAMSPORT — UPMC Susquehanna’s Spirit of Women program will hold a Girl’s Night Out from 5:30 to 8 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 24, at the Community Arts Center, 220 W. Fourth St., Williamsport.
The keynote speaker for the evening will be Allison Massari, who will present The Art of Happiness. As the survivor of two life-threatening car accidents, she will expose her personal journey from absolute loss, to forgiveness and understanding.
The event will also feature health education, food and shopping opportunities.
Event registration and Spirit of Women membership is required to attend. Membership is free and open to women ages 18 to 54. Membership provides access to free wellness screenings, special events, business discounts and educational presentations on women’s health topics throughout the year in Tioga, Lycoming, Northumberland and Clinton counties.
Registration is required. Call 888-720-8461.
To learn more about UPMC Susquehanna’s Spirit of Women program, visit SusquehannaWomen.org.
