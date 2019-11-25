MIFFLINBURG — Barbara Franck, Mifflinburg, was recently recognized as the Northeast Regional 4-H Salute of Excellence Award winner.
Franck has been a 4-H leader 14 years in Union County. A leader of the largest county club, Good Time, she organizes many fundraising and events for the club and county. She is a mentor for other club leaders and has been instrumental in helping to orient new educators throughout the years.
Her club is inclusive for youth and adults and is growing. Members recruit friends to join, and they in turn share the invitation with others. All participants are treated equally, with kindness and understanding, it was noted.
Frank was noted for her ability to work well with members, and including adults in programming. Parents help to select projects that they can help the children complete. She emphasizes the need to work with the children not just to learn but also to spend quality time together. She is an innovator, always introducing new ideas and projects to her members making sure they stretch their minds.
Civic engagement is a significant portion of the club also. Members are encouraged to participant in these community activities and most always show up. Some of these include, waste clean-up at parades, garbage pickup and disposal, placing flags at headstones during Veterans Day, community fun runs, parade floats, and food stands.
Many leaders have provided testimony of Franck’s fun loving, encouraging, team building, decorum and welcoming qualities.
Franck’s professionalism shines regardless of the setting or audience. She is fair and equitable and does not let personal feelings dictate how others are treated or viewed. Her morals and ethics are incredible. She can be trusted to do the right thing, regardless of the consequences.
