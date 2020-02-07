LEWISBURG — Hank Baylor’s first contact with the American Red Cross as a young man left such an impression on his life that decades later he gives of his time to serve as an ambassador for the organization.
Baylor serves on the board of directors for the North Central Pennsylvania Chapter of the American Red Cross. He is also an ambassador for the organization.
“When I was 20 years old, I was (stationed) with a fighter squad at Oceana Air Station,” said Baylor, a U.S. Navy veteran. “I got a call that my dad had a very serious heart attack.”
Baylor was able to take a three-day leave to visit his father in Milton. The day he returned to his station in Virginia, Baylor was notified that his father passed away.
Knowing that the American Red Cross assists soldiers when there are deaths or serious illnesses in their family, Baylor reached out to the organization for help to make it back home for his father’s services.
“I called the Red Cross, they came to my house and gave me a check for $75,” said Baylor.
Shortly after the funeral in 1967, Baylor was deployed to Vietnam.
“When I came back (from Vietnam), I took a check to (the Red Cross) for $75,” Baylor recalled. “They said ‘keep it.’”
Jonathan Glenn, the American Red Cross regional program director for Services to the Armed Forces and International Services, said it’s common for the organization’s volunteers to have once been served by the Red Cross.
“It really does hold true that our future volunteers are today’s clients,” Glenn said. “Disaster volunteers will often have a story about how the Red Cross helped them in a disaster.”
Baylor has served as a Red Cross board member for more than a decade. As an ambassador, he speaks throughout the community about the services offered by the organization.
He noted that the Red Cross is able to return 92-cents for every $1 donated back into the community.
“We have only the management-level salaried people,” Baylor said. “We are volunteers.”
When he speaks to community organizations, Baylor said many immediately identify the Red Cross as the organization which accepts blood donations for health care facilities.
Edna Reinard, Disaster Program specialist for the North Central Pennsylvania Chapter of the American Red Cross, said blood donors are always needed. Donors are especially needed each January and February.
“Being winter, we loose blood donors,” Reinard said. “In bad weather, they need to cancel blood drives.”
She noted that the Red Cross does not pay those who donate blood through the organization.
“They are giving because they want to help,” she said.
In fiscal year 2017-2018, Baylor said 17,501 units of blood were collected within the North Central Pennsylvania Chapter’s 10-county area.
In addition to blood donation, Baylor, Glenn and Reinard touched on the many other services provided by the Red Cross.
“We respond, with volunteers primarily, to fires,” Baylor said. “If there is a disaster, we are mobile. We send people from our chapter to other areas, such as California.”
In fiscal year 2017-2018, the North Central Pennsylvania Chapter assisted 265 families impacted by disaster, according to Baylor. The chapter had 288 active volunteers.
When a disaster such as a home fire occurs, Reinard said Red Cross Disaster Action Team (DAT) volunteers will provide the victims with debit cards to assist with their immediate emergency needs.
She said the Red Cross can also provide funds for medication and other medical supplies to those who lose such items in a disaster.
“We don’t just drop the family,” Reinard continued. “We will follow up with them. We will provide a list of local resources (they can turn to for assistance as needed).”
Volunteers who deploy with the organization to disasters outside of the area can be in the field for two weeks at a time, Reinard said.
“We’ve had people (volunteer to help victims of) the wildfires in California,” she said. “We had people respond to Pittsburgh, following the mass shooting.”
Local Red Cross volunteers have also assisted at the scenes of mass shootings in Texas, and at locations hit by hurricanes in Florida and the Carolinas.
“Every disaster volunteer receives the foundational training, that’s five basic classes,” Reinard said.
After taking the five classes, volunteers can take other classes based on the areas in which they wish to serve.
“A lot of our volunteers are in multiple departments,” Glenn noted. “That’s a great way to keep people engaged.”
Numerous volunteers assist with the organization’s Home Fire Campaign.
Through the campaign, Baylor said 917 free smoke alarms were installed by Red Cross volunteers and staff in the North Central Pennsylvania Chapter in 2017-2018.
As part of the program, Reinard said the Red Cross partners with local fire departments to go door-to-door with the free alarms.
“We don’t just hand out alarms, we install them in the houses,” she said. “They are 10-year sealed alarms, no battery to change.”
Reinard said the program is targeted at neighborhoods where home fire have been prevalent. She’s surprised at the number of homes that don’t have alarms, or have alarms with no batteries installed.
“They start beeping and people take out the alarms,” she said. “If someone’s alarm is more than five years old, we will replace them.”
Another program offered by the American Red Cross, The Pillowcase Project, reached 1,521 children in the North Central Pennsylvania chapter in 2017-2018.
Baylor said the program is targeted at children in grades five through eight.
According to Glenn, the program was created following Hurricane Katrina. College students in New Orleans were seen fleeing from their dorms with personal care and related items tucked inside of their pillowcases.
Through The Pillowcase Project, Baylor said children are educated about the items they may need if they are forced from their home in a disaster.
They are given a pillowcase with an educational scene on the outside to color. Inside the pillowcase, the students are encouraged to place items they’ll need in the disaster.
“They keep (the pillowcases), they put them under their bed,” Baylor explained. “They will have the things they need in the event of an emergency.”
The Red Cross offers first aid, CPR and AED training. In fiscal year 2017-2018, Baylor said 6,222 people were trained through the North Central Pennsylvania chapter.
“Many of those are blended-learning classes,” Reinard said. “They’ll do a portion online and come into the office for a skills portion.”
As part of his service to the Red Cross, Baylor teaches hands-only CPR classes.
“It takes about 15 minutes,” he said, of those classes. “It’s CPR to the beat of ‘Staying Alive’... The beat of ‘Staying Alive’ is the beat you do CPR to.”
Glenn outlined the three key services the American Red Cross provides to military members and their families. He classified those three services as emergency, normalization and resiliency.
“This goes back to the foundation of the Red Cross,” Glenn said. “We still facilitate communication between (services members and) their families.
“We never go to a family member and say ‘something happened to your service member,” Glenn said, noting those duties are handled by the military.
Instead, the Red Cross helps military command verify the family member of an enlisted member has died or is experiencing a serious illness or injury.
When a service member enlists or is deployed they are given a card by the Red Cross which they can fill out regarding information on their family. Those cards are kept on file by the Red Cross for quick reference in the event of an emergency.
Family members are then educated to call the Red Cross if they need to alert their loved one who is serving to a death or serious illness or injury within the family.
Once the Red Cross is notified, Glenn said it alerts the military member if needed. It also verifies the situation for the military member’s commanders.
With that verification, Glenn said command is able to determine if the military member is eligible for an emergency leave.
“We are helping the command make a quick decision,” Glenn said. “It’s a way for us to be an advocate for the service member.”
With normalization, Glenn said the Red Cross works with community organizations to send care packages to deployed troops.
“We have Red Cross offices in deployed locations, such as Iraq, Kuwait,” Glenn said.
Red Cross staff members who work in those locations assist with distributing care packages and handling emergency messages being relayed to troops from their families.
Programs related to resiliency are offered to veterans from every service era.
Those programs, Glenn said, are facilitated by mental health volunteers and focus on topics such as communicating with family members, how to identify depression and other mental health related topics.
Glenn described the sessions, which are typically held for groups of about 15 people, as being “a little lighter than therapy.”
Through the sessions, Glenn said veterans may come to realize they need more intensive therapy.
For more information on the programs and services available through the American Red Cross, visit redcross.org. For information on blood donation, visit redcrossblood.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.